Baz Luhrmann’s Australia to be reissued in a TV series

Baz Luhrmann will expand his film Australia in a television series. will now be named Faraway Downs. The new expanded and reinvented cut will contain six episodes and will be released across platforms streaming Disney in the United States and international territories.

Faraway Downs he did not need, nor does he need to film new scenes. All the material that Baz Luhrmann captured beyond the year 2007 will serve as support for the new edition. This time the new serialized version will have a different ending, a different narrative and a new soundtrack.

Luhrmann’s intention since it premiered Australia in 2008, was to tell an epic romance in the style of classics like gone With the Wind. The idea was that the story at the same time had a load of social narrative. The goal was to show the world those convulsive times of colonized Australia. Serial (via) reconfiguration will allow you to do that better.

“Originally I set out to take the notion of the sweeping epic of Gone with the wind took and flipped it over,” Luhrmann said. “A way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar on Australian history of ‘Stolen Generations’. Although Australia, the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Extracted from the same material, Faraway Downs is a new variation of Australia for the public to discover.

Luhrmann configured the film as a romance story in the form of the great classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood. In it, an English aristocrat named Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) inherits the Faraway Downs estate. A ranch belonging to her husband, on which several local families depend. When several Australian barons conspire to take her land from her, she turns to a sullen rancher (Hugh Jackman) for help in renovating and protecting her ranch.

Their union is the catalyst for various adventures and even the semi-adoption of an Aboriginal boy named Nullah (Brandon Walters). The bi-racial indigenous child is trapped in the government’s draconian racial policy now known as the “Stolen Generations.” Between the three characters they live different narratives in a period of almost four years. Romance, social injustices and family are the most important themes.

If explaining the premise of the film is complicated and long, it might be a good idea to tell it as a television series. Baz Luhrmann’s new opportunity to retell his Australia as a series arises thanks to his long relationship with Peter Rice. The former president of Disney General Entertainment has already worked with the filmmaker on Romeo + Juliet Y Moulin Rouge.

“Baz is one of the best authorial storytellers in the world, so revisiting Faraway Downs and experiencing his incredible film Australia in this unique new episodic format has been an eye-opening and unique adventure,” said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu and ABC. “We hope to bring viewers back to the ranch and experience all the stories that take place inside and continue to unfold there.”

In the United States, the series will reach the Hulu platform. In Mexico and international territories, Faraway Downs It will stream through Disney Plus and Star Plus. Meanwhile Baz Luhrmann will premiere next week his particular biopic on Elvisstarring Austin Butler.