The suit worn by George Clooney in batman and robinknown for his great attention to anatomical detail, will be put up for auction.

Heritage Auctions described the Batsuit, set at an opening bid of $40,000, as “constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather and other mixed media elementsall expertly painted, finished and assembled into a life-size mannequin featuring a hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic-grade faux eyes.”

Auctioneers Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena also called the costume “easily the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed”, presumably in reference to her detailed nipples, which have drawn gleeful teasing since her release.

“With the Val Kilmer suit in Batman Forever, the nipples were one of those things that I added. It was not a fetish for me, he was more informed by Roman armor, like the centurions,” said José Fernández, who provided the additional detail about the suit.

“In comics, characters always looked like they were spray-painted nude, it was about anatomy, and I like to push anatomy. I don’t know exactly where my head was in the past, but that’s what I remember. And so I added the nipples. I had no idea it was going to end up being all this buzz about it.”

Fernandez added that the late director Joel Schumacher “loved nipples” and wanted to “show them off” in batman and robinwhich was released in 1997 as the fourth release in the Warner Bros. film franchise after Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), and Batman Forever (1995).

Other accessories up for auction include the joker purple suit from Jack Nicholson’s Batman, the umbrella used by The Penguin by Danny DeVito in batman returns Y Jim Carrey’s Riddler Cane of batmanforever.

All items will be available as part of Heritage Auctions’ Hollywood Signatures & Entertainment Auction, taking place July 22-23.

