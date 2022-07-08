Barbiecore, one more trend or the perfect revenge of the Barbie doll?

THE PINK RATE OF STYLE BARBIECORE

“Boys wear blue and girls wear pink” is one of the many social conventions that we accept as a dogma of faith without stopping to think that it is a clothing choice as random as any other label. Without going any further, a few years ago it was frowned upon to wear slippers to the office and now we don’t wear anything else. Times change and “it has always been done this way” has never been an argument. However, it is difficult to get rid of the stereotypes associated with this color about which, as the columnist Carmen Pacheco said.

Associated with the image of Gwyneth Paltrow picking up the Oscar and therefore the girls well. To fairytale princesses and real life princesses like Lady Di. To the most expensive products in the supermarket, such as razor blades, for the simple fact of being pink or to the girl’s toys section of the catalog (as if there were such a thing) for the same reason. Actually pink can be many things, but above all it is a TREND.

There are more and more girls who dress and think in pink and don’t fit a single description. Victoria Federica, Marta Ortega, Sharon Stone, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski… Precisely because when pink stopped being seen as feminine to be claimed as feminist, expanded the borders of the hegemonically feminine in order to adapt to the discourse of diversity. And thanks to the different nuances of her chromatic scale he did not find any difficulty. The pink can be sweet, cheesy, pastel, as well as bright, tart, or shocking. And the one with the skates and the visor is just as Barbie as the one with the vinyl dress.

THE TENDENCY BARBIECORE

What on the Valentino catwalk we have lost count of the pink dresses that are in the stores and that we could order from more to MORE Barbiecore. They’re worn with more-pink-yet accessories, bordering on the cheesy height, and for the first time, no one seems to care.

Moschino Spring/Summer 2015 © GoRunway.com Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 © GoRunway.com Blumarine Fall/Winter 2022 © GoRunway.com

I wouldn’t dare tell any woman how to think, but think pink, Think Pink! sang in the musical number of an angel face and from the main catwalks of the season. Because in the same way that Greta Gerwig is going to get us to see Barbie with new eyes, and of that we have no doubt, trends have proposed that we change the way we perceive and wear her favorite color. all in pink.

SUBSCRIBE HERE to our newsletter to receive all Glamor news.

This interests you:

Apology (and user manual) for the Barbie miniskirt

Love letter to the long, new and pink Zara dress for which ALL the strappy sandals sigh