Axozer and Karchez join the Minecraft series

TortillaLand 2 has already been confirmed. The Minecraft server will reopen its doors soon, although we do not have an announced date. we already know that The Mariana and Spreen will be present and little by little we will discover new creators who will participate in the series.

Auronplay has a lot of weight within TortillaLand being one of its organizers, so we can make sure that the server will be the same or better than the previous one. Everything that Auron organizes has a lot of quality as we have already seen in Squidcraft Games either Saw Minecraft Games.

New confirmed for TortillaLand

That’s how it is, Axozer and Karchez they join the server. the content creators they were already in the first edition of the series. At that time they were already known but they did not have the repercussion that they have now. The two young stars of content creation in Spanish they will be in Tortilla to give us very good moments and interaction between them, since they have a very good chemistry.

Curiously, both are KOI content creators. Could this be Ibai’s strategy to infiltrate his entire group in TortillaLand and have more influence than Auronplay himself? I don’t think so, but it would be fun to watch. What we can say is that Auron gets along very well with many KOI streamers since at the time he was about to enter the club as a co-owner.

With these There are already four confirmations of the participantswe will have to wait to see the next or following announcements. Any name you want to see?