at Comic-Con the new trailer? Here is the teaser that anticipates it!

As was largely predictable, Warner Bros. Pictures will bring Shazam! Fury of the Gods at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. From the sequel to Shazam! An enticing teaser has arrived online to announce his participation in Comic-Con, whose panel will be held on July 23rd. The film will then arrive in theaters on December 21, 2022.

One of the latest Shazam related updates! Fury of the Gods was the release of the new poster at CinemaCon, where Warner unveiled its next series of DC films. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has already been confirmed for a Comic-Con appearance, and now Shazam will join his longtime rival in San Diego’s historic Room H.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods is headed to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. #ShazamMovie“, reads the tweet of the official Shazam Twitter account! The short 17-second video clip shows Zachary Levi as DC shrouded in shadows.”What’s up? It’s me again“says Levi.”It’s just an advance“. It can be assumed that new scenes from Shazam! 2 will be shown at San Diego Comic-Con or even an official trailer, as the film hits theaters this year and we still don’t have anything about it.

The director of Shazam! David F. Sandberg returns to direct the sequel, based on a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and DC Comics characters created by Otto Binder and CC Beck. The film stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

For Levi Shazam 2 will keep the heart of the original film. Let’s find out who could play Rachel Zegler in the film.