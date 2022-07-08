Another Glory of Cinema leaves us: Goodbye to James Caan

At eighty-two years of age he left us james caanlegendary actor with a long and prolific career, in which his interpretations of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and of paul sheldon in Misery.

on wednesday night July 6th and due to natural causes, he left us james caanthe actor who gave life to several emblematic characters in the history of cinema in a career full of iconic titles under the wing of prestigious filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, sam peckinpah, steven spielberg, Lars Von Trier, billy wilder, Michael Mann, Mel Brooks, Rob Reiner, Warren Beatty, Richard Attenborough, Norman Johnson and so many others.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jimmy on the night of July 6. – The family statement reports via Twitter – . The family appreciates the pain and condolences and asks that their privacy continue to be respected at this difficult time..”

With the name of James Edmund Caanwas born on March 6, 1940 in the district of Bronx, New York, same city where he studied acting in his youth. Her first steps were taken in isolated episodes of television series such as The Untouchables, Combat!, Route 66 either Naked Cityto have his film debut under the command of billy wilder in Sweet Irma(1963) without even being credited.

More important roles would come to him with A Trapped Woman (Walter Grauman1964), or the western glorious comrades (arnold laven Y sam peckinpah1965) for which he was even nominated for Golden Globe as a new male promise. She would repeat with the western together with nothing less than John Wayne Y Robert Mitchum in The Golden (Howard Haws, 1966) and as an astronaut on the moon a year before Neil Armstrong in count down (Robert Altman, 1968).

But in 1969 there was a turning point in his career when he acted under the orders of Francis Ford Coppola in The Rain Peoplewhich undoubtedly opened the door for the prestigious director to summon him again three years later in The Godfatherwhere James would play the role of Santino “Sonny” Corleonethe eldest son of Don Vito.

That character will remain, for many, forever associated with his face due to the iconic character that the film has taken within world filmography (if you wish, you can take a look at the retro analysis published on this website by a server on the fiftieth anniversary of the premiere) and, above all, to the shocking scene of the ambush, about which I will not say too much in case you have never seen the film (by the way, what do you expect?). In addition, it earned him a nomination for Oscar as a supporting actor.

But during the seventies he would continue to have other emblematic roles in successful films such as the dystopian rollerball (Norman Johnson, 1975), the comedy Funny Lady (Herbert Ross, 1975), the foolish and mute The Last Madness (Mel Brooks, 1976) or warlike a distant bridge (Richard Attenborough1977).

Already in the eighties he would receive a new consecrating role in Thieffilm of 1981 which marks nothing less than the directorial debut of Michael Mann and which for a long time James said was the work he was most proud of from The Godfather to there.

The nineties would find it in dick tracy (Warren Beatty, 1990), based on the famous comic by Chester Gould and, above all, an iconic new role in Misery (Rob Reiner, 1990), giving life to the writer paul sheldonheld and tortured by the nurse annie wilkes (Katy Bates) in one of the best adaptations to the big screen that the vast work of Stephen King.

In nineteen ninety six would act alongside arnold schwarzenegger in Eraser (chuck russell, nineteen ninety six) and, already in the following decade in Dogville (2003), particular and very personal film by Lars Von Trier with Nicole Kidman in the leading role.

He was, however, acting almost until the end, being the romantic comedy queen bees (Michael Lembek, 2021), his last cinematographic appearance sharing the poster there with other glories of the old Hollywood What Ellen Burstin, Ann-Margret Y Christopher Lloyd. And we must not forget, of course, his appearance on television, even giving life to Philip Marlowethe famous detective created by Raymond Chandlerin the film Poodle Springs for HBOnot to mention his interpretation of Ed Delinethe former agent of the INC who officiates as the operations manager of a casino in the series Las Vegas (NBC, 2003–2008).

Outside of acting, he played American football in his youth and was also an expert in martial arts to the point of having officiated as a trainer for the police of Culver Cityin California.He was married four times and divorced as many times, leaving children from each of his marriages.

“ From those early days working on The Rain People through all the milestones of my life. His films and the great roles he played will never be forgotten. Old friend from Sunnyside, collaborator, and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.” – expressed Francis Ford Coppola upon learning of the news of his death.

Another one that showed up was Al Pacinohis castmate in The Godfather: “Jimmy was my fictional brother and lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he will no longer be in this world because he was so alive and bold… I will miss him.”

“i loved him so much – expressed Adam Sandler –. I always wanted to be like him. I am so happy to have met him. She never stopped laughing when she was around that man. His movies were the best of the best..”

“I’m so sorry about Jimmy. He was so talented.” – stated barbra streissandwho co-starred with him Funny Lady.

Such are some of the words with which an actor is fired who, with his rough-and-tumble yet lovable profile, has left an indelible mark on our memories. Goodbye dear James, we will miss you. Thank you for everything and thank you so much…