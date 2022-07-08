Anjelica Huston’s 12 Best (Vintage) Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] He made me a bob (a real one) and cut my bangs just above my eyes, almost touching them. I’ve worn that cut ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue in 2020. During all this time, hair has been the key to her look. But it’s not just her hair (obviously) that this renowned actress is known for. Oscar winner and star of hits like The Addams Family Y The Tenenbaums: A Family of Geniuses), is also a director, producer and writer. She and she had an on-and-off relationship with Jack Nicholson for 17 years, until they broke up for good in 1990.

As she turns 71, Vogue takes a look back at some of the lanky beauty’s best vintage beauty moments.

1984

Ron Galella/Getty Images

1985

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

1986

Ron Galella/Getty Images

1985

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

1970

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1991

Ron Galella/Getty Images

1985

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

1971

Evening Standard/Getty Images

1985

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

1986

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

1983

maureen donaldson

1986

Ron Galella/Getty Images

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk

