Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp after the actor’s publication on TikTok – People – Culture

After the defamation trial in which Johnny Depp was victorious against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor decided to create a TikTok account and surprise his millions of fans who supported him during the litigation.

However, after Depp’s first post, The actress responded with a comment stating that the jury’s decision sent the wrong message to victims of domestic violence and abuse.

It is no secret to anyone that the dispute between celebrities was followed from different platforms in which Internet users debated and expressed their position.

In fact, the support received by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor came mostly from applications like TikTok. Without a doubt, Johnny knew the accompaniment and the influence of his followers, so, Last Tuesday, June 07, he decided to create an account with which he broke a record by achieving 8 million ‘follows’ in one day.

In it, the man posted footage and a message thanking those who supported him.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together, ”wrote the renowned actor.

He further added: “You are, as always, my employers and once again I have no way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. So thanks. My love and respect.”

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Before publication, a spokesperson for Amber Heard responded with a comment: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up.”

The actress on different occasions has shown her disagreement with the ruling. In fact, last week she released a statement in which she expressed how disappointed she was with the decision.

