Amber Heard asks to annul the trial with Johnny Depp: the arguments of the actress’s lawyers | United States | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

One of the most mediatic trials held in recent years has been, without a doubt, the one held by Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. Almost a month later, the latter has requested that the process be annulled because it ensures that it was not carried out correctly. But, what are the arguments that the actress’s lawyers allege? Here the details.

As mentioned by PTRUS media claim that, on July 1, the court in Fairfax, Virginia, would have received a request from Heard’s legal team; In this, he urges to annul the process that he carried out against his ex-husband. In principle, the legal representatives of the actress mention that the damages that are recognized to Depp, without citing him, were not supported by the evidence of the trial.

In addition, they accuse the actor of failing to meet legal requirements by showing actual malicious intentas the evidence reinforced Heard’s idea that it was “victim of abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp”. However, the strongest arguments are those that highlight irregularities during the struggle.

Although both celebrities were found liable for defamation against the other, the jury awarded damages of 10.3 million dollars for him, while she would only receive 2 million. Heard’s Lawyers They allege that Depp and his team could not prove that they suffered real financial or reputational damage. product of the article that the actress published in Washington Postwhich was the basis of the case.

On the other hand, Heard’s lawyers maintain that there were misinformation about some jurors. One of them, number 15, would have been born in 1970 and not in 1945 as initially indicated; this would show that the jury would not have been properly investigated or qualified to carry out the charge.