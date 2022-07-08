Alfredo Duro releases a hoax about Barça in El Chiringuito

Alfredo Duro was outraged at the information from his teammates at ‘El Chiringuito’ who are suggesting up to four flashy signings for Barcelona this summer.

It was the last ‘El chiringuito de Jugones’ of the season but things heated up. Despite the fact that the holidays were just around the corner and that football has been in its summer fallow for some time, some of the crowd came to the set wanting to party. Also with information. Especially from the culé side, whose usual informants released a string of signings that is incredible given the state of the club’s coffers.

“On August 8, when ‘El Chiringuito’ returns, Barça will have Lewandowski, Marcos Alonso, Azpilicueta and Rapinha“, José Álvarez came to say at one point. A string of names that, all together, impress. Especially if we take into account that in cases such as the Brazilian from Leeds United, it has been published that there are several Premier League teams, especially the role more economically solvent than the azulgranas, behind him, such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

Precisely, the euphoria for the new additions derives from the meeting that Joan Laporta had with Todd Bohely, the new owner of the ‘blue’ team. An almost public summit, in which issues such as Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were discussed, but also a supposed interest of Londoners in Frenkie de Jong. A “complicated” operation according to Álvarez since the footballer would have refused to leave Barcelona.

All these names together, plus the supposed refusal of the Dutchman to leave, made Jota Jordi stick out his chest at one point during the night. “There are many people who are going to be photographed because I have spent four months on that set holding laughter that Barça is ruined,” he said without pointing to anyone in particular. He didn’t need it. Right away, Alfredo Duro took the hint, and counterattacked… using a hoax that had already been denied.

“It’s a show that’s embarrassing. They’ve said something at Bayern Munich that they tell me about Madrid and I’m going to Munich and I put them back and a half. They’ve said they’re not going to buy Lewandowski because within one year they won’t exist,” said Duro, totally indignant.

At that moment, all his companions on the set had to get him out of his mistake. “Be careful, it’s fake,” Dario Montero warned him, substitute presenter in the absence of Josep Pedrerol. Something that, in full outburst, did not make Duro back down, who got out of the situation as he could, in this case attacking José Antonio Martín ‘Petón’, who was passing by.

