Adam Sandler shares emotional message to James Caan on Twitter

On July 6, American actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. The actor was known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the film The Godfather, being one of the most beloved characters by fans of this franchise.

In turn, the actor in Hollywood had a wide repertoire participating in films like Misery, Dick Tracy, The Other Side of Crimeamong other, being an actor that many celebrities respected and loved very much.

Among these actors is Adam Sandlerwho through their social networks shared a message about the passing of James Caan where he describes that he was happy to have known him in life and admitted that he was a person whom he greatly admired.

“James Canaan. She loved him very much. She always wanted to be like him. So happy to have met him. I never stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were the best of the best. We will all miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love,” the comedian wrote on Twitter.

James Canaan. Loved him very much. She always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies of him were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family from him and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

