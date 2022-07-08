“Aczino trembles”; MC Dinero reappears, but now he raps in ‘Russian’

Debryanshow interviewed MC Dinero, who now says he raps in Russian.

Social networks remember the video that made him famous, almost ten years after his departure with the phrase “money is money.”

The rapper managed to go viral on networks and has been invited to various events such as an edition of the MTV Awards and open television programs.



Rapper MC Dinero reappeared in orbit after Ryan Hoffman invited him to his channel, where, by the way, he surprised his followers by saying that now he raps in russian. The video has already reached 2.3 million views.

Social media platforms have become a springboard, where different influencers fluctuate between fame and oblivion. For example, the rapper Aczino has been one of those who has managed to maintain himself not only because of his presence on networks, but also because his talent has earned him the recognition of millions of followers of this practice. Until recently, he was the face of a KFC promotion that turned out to be a trending hit.

On the other hand, TikTok is known as the fastest growing social network in history, because in a matter of four years they managed to skyrocket their profits, $63 million in 2017 to 4.6 billion in 2021.

Likewise, platforms like Twitch have changed the way we understand sponsorships and the concept of “influencer“. Now brands are venturing to promote new kinds of content and creators.

This fact has caused some analysts to consider that the new faces of entertainment are no longer centralized in traditional television, but in platforms and social networks.

MC Money reappears; now he raps in ‘russian’

The rapper MC Dinero, who became known among the Spanish-speaking community for his famous rhyme “money is money”, appeared again in an interview. This was made by the influencer Ryan Hoffman, brother of YosStoP.

In it, the young man surprised the followers of the influencer, who now taking advantage of the impulse of social networks more than ever, assured that he dominates not only rap in Spanish, but rap in Russian.

After this statement, the influencer asked him to do a demonstration where MC Dinero shared a bit of his mental prowess. And, not satisfied with this, Ryan asked him to translate everything he had said, a video that has also reached a large number of views on the TikTok and YouTube platform.

This is the video where MC Dinero supposedly raps in Russian:

@debryanshowLe saber 💰♬ original sound – Rayito.eth⚡️



This is the rap translation:

@debryanshow Breathless leaves me @mc_dinero_oficial tastes like #rap #fyp #parati ♬ original sound – Rayito.eth⚡️

But that was not all. The rapper commented that he recently had a rap battle with who is considered by many to be the best freestyler in Spanish, Aczino.

“I think and everyone says it’s good. Obviously his level is good and obviously Aczino has a level and that level is great. But in particular, I went and gave my best and began to fight and well, there is the video on YouTube and people can say and think what they like and what they want. […] If he had taken it as a game, well, he would have taken it as a game, but I went to insult him”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8GwEbt-ZjI

Due to the impulse of social networks, many discovered influencers have managed to make a career that has allowed them to stay current in the medium. This is demonstrated considering that the first video in which he appeared was uploaded in 2014 and has more than 14 million viewssomething that has earned him to be invited to events such as the MTV Awards and open television programs such as Venga la Alegría.

Finally, it should be considered that not all the content that goes viral on social networks is considered valuable content. Therefore, it is increasingly difficult to decipher the trends that will make audiences stand out in social media, as has happened recently with Mafe Walker, the woman who speaks “alien” or with the song ‘Mi baby fiu fiu’, grabbing the attention of TikTok and Spotify.

