a twist to the idea of ​​self-improvement in the narrative of sports movies

Adam Sandler’s new movie recently premiered on Netflix hustle (Claw in Spanish), is an inspiring drama about a young basketball prodigy.

The film’s main plot elements are support and compassion, which sets it above the clichés of sports movies. However, it keeps alive the argumentative thread on which hundreds of them are based, in which “self-improvement” is the direct cause of success in sport.

In some way it can be said that it is a vicious circle to continue generating content that perpetuates the idea that the will of the individual is enough and more than enough to overcome certain structural conditions of life. In other words, it doesn’t matter if a talented person is poor or socially marginalized, if they have enough determination they can achieve their goals.

This idea can be considered a fallacy, because if we dedicate ourselves to thoroughly examining each life story of the greatest athletes in history, none have the same “formula” with which he achieved his success.

But the theme of self-improvement makes it difficult to notice these points because it is a recurring discourse in many other social narratives, not only that of the sports field. Particularly in developing countries, this ideal based on personal merit can be found in discourses such as the one that supports notions such as success at work or in studies, or even success in life. In other words, it replaces the much more real and constructive idea that growth occurs collectively and cooperatively (always in the company of others) to replace it with the concept of growth. individualism and the exclusively personal “effort” as the supposed catalyst for development.

While Sandler’s movie isn’t breaking the mold of what a sports movie can be, it does do a great job of showing Adam as a dramatic actor through an extremely charming and compelling story about one mentor trying to help another mentor. reach your potential.

After all, drama is also fiction.

