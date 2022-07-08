A spectacular Natalie Portman debuts Thor in theaters

The inexhaustible Marvel Universe is once again the protagonist of the week’s premieres. Friday comes to the big screen a new installment of the saga of Thor, God of thunder. ‘Thor. Love and Thunder’ presents an equally strong god, but this blow with the help of an old partner (Natalie Portman) and with a plot sprinkled with comedy, as happened in the last film.

The Marvel universe flies over movie screens again, this time with the fourth installment of the saga of the popular God of Thunder, better known as Thor. ‘Love and Thunder’ is specifically the sequel to ‘Thor: ragnarok’released in 2017. On this occasion, the character played by Chris Hemsworth faces a new villain – whom the popular actor Christian Bale lives as a woman – with the help of an old sentimental partner, played by Natalie Portman.

‘bless’

‘Benediction’ is a war genre film by renowned British filmmaker Terence Davies, winner of the best screenplay award at the last San Sebastian Festival last year. It tells the true story of Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), a surviving soldier of the First World War, converted on his return into an anti-war activist and very critical of the policies of his government. At the front, Sassoon wrote poetry about whom he lived on the western front, until he became one of the leading war poets of the time.

‘moneyboys’

‘Moneyboys’, from the established Chinese in Austria Yilin Bueno Chen, is a film about a little-known face of China, that of male prostitution and the underworld of a westernized city. Fei engages in prostitution illegally to support her family, until she can’t bear that they don’t accept her way of life but at the same time they open their arms to her money. The plot evolves with the appearance of a love story with a boy, Long, and also of another young love that crosses the protagonist’s path again.

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’

Japanese animated film that premieres at VOSC in several theaters. The plot of the film revolves around the marriage of detectives Sato and Takagi. The Conan phenomenon is perhaps the only one that comes close to what Dragon Ball supposed to be for the most mint (and not so much) in Catalonia, and his arrival with the dubbing here is quite a celebration.

‘The Battle of Changjin Lake’

The highest grossing Chinese film in history is the work of Chen Kaige, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark and is an action drama set in the battle that the woman names the film, in the framework of the second offensive of the Korean War, waves faced China and the United States, at the end of the year 1950.

‘Mali Twist’

The director of ‘Marius and Janette’ (1997) and ‘The Young Karl Marx’ (2018), Robert Guédiguian, continues to expand his filmography with ‘Malí Twist’, starring Stéphane Bak, Alicia Da Luz Gomas, Saabo Baldo. Set in the capital of Mali in the 1960s, the film centers on a young socialist who falls in love with a young woman bound by an arranged marriage. The Bamako of young people who listen to Western music and dream of the country’s political renewal is the packaging for this impossible love story. The film went through the Seminci de Valladolid last fall.

‘Lingui, sacred ties’

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun directs this film set in a small town on the outskirts of the Chadian capital, Djaména. The story follows Amina and her teenage daughter, Maria. Her life marked by poverty becomes even more complicated when the young woman decides not to go ahead with her pregnancy.

‘Aha: The Movie’

A musical documentary about the history and reunion of the ‘A-ha’, directed by Thomas Robsahm and Aslaug Holm. The three musicians who wrote the famous ‘Take where me’, now in their fifties, go on tour again and meet up with lifelong fans and also new ones in large stadiums. The documentary surprises because of the relationship it shows between the three musicians, who only meet on stage and then stay separately in luxury hotels, and have separate dressing rooms from the auditoriums.