A possible collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball is filtered

One of the collaborations of the year? According to various leakers, Fortnite and Dragon Ball could merge through Epic Games’ battle royale. After reviewing the information hidden in the new patch, the dataminers (its translation would be data miners, and they are users specialized in rescuing hidden codes that offer details about new updates, content, etc.) would have found files related to Dragon Ball in Fortnite.

This supposed leak would be headed by an object that they have found in that data. It is a kind of capsule that It reminds us a lot of the Capsule Corp from Dragon Ball. To be honest, they are nailed, so we understand why dataminers would have considered that we are about to receive some collaboration with Dragon Ball.

Fortnite and Dragon Ball will join in a new collaboration

These capsules, in case they don’t sound familiar to you, they are the ones that allow the characters of the series to transport and store all kinds of utensils in a small space. Bulma, for example, showed us Capsule Corps in which she stored entire homes and motorized vehicles.

For his part, one of the most important leakers of Fortnite, @ShiinaBR, has said that last year he had access to an image very similar to a widespread promotional image of Dragon Ball. This collaboration ended up being canceledOr so he thought, since he hadn’t heard about it for a long time.

As revealed, Epic have re-added a very, very similar logo to Dragon Ball’s to their files, this being the other element that would confirm the collaboration between both brands. If we take into account that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently premiered in Japan and that it will arrive in the West this summer, it would be an ideal time to recover the collaboration.