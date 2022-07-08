A Mijares concert, free cinema and university theater, the options for the weekend

Today and tomorrow at the Los Jaguares University Theater there will be a performance of the staging “Her dress was not Tardán but Victoria’s Secret” by the Lunar Theater group. It is an adaptation of “Richard III” by William Shakespeare directed by Israel Ríos. The functions of this Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m., while the one on Sunday will begin at six in the afternoon. This is a work for teenagers and adults with general access of one hundred pesos.

The event will start at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale through the system www.seeticketsboletos.com

Within the framework of the Third Season of the University Theater Company, this Saturday and Sunday at one in the afternoon the play “A King of Chocolate” will begin, a story by Alejandro Cabello directed by Jorge Arredondo. Some of the songs made famous by the composer Francisco Gabilondo Soler are rescued in history. It is a work for the whole family with access cost for adults of 60 pesos and children 30 pesos.

The Cineteca Mexiquense will screen this Saturday, July 9, the film “Jurassic Park”, a 1993 American production by director Steven Spielberg, the function will begin at 12:30 p.m. At the same time but on Sunday, July 10, the film library will also screen the animated film “Minions”, a 2015 production. Access to both shows will be free of charge.

The Enjambre group arrives in Toluca this Friday, July 8, to present their album “Próximos prójimos”, with which they toured various Mexican cities, as well as the United States. The show will also feature performances by the Argentine group Bandalos Chinos and Charlie Rood. The locations are available on the page www.arena.mx

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, the singer Mijares will return to the Morelos Theater, after five years without appearing in the Mexican capital. The interpreter of songs like “Bella” and “Baño de mujeres” will present a symphonic show on this occasion as part of the tour he is doing alone. The event will start at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale through the system www.seeticketsboletos.com

This Saturday and Sunday, the Firefly Festival will take place in the municipality of Amecameca, an event organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the State of Mexico. Access for adults is 200 pesos and children under 12 years old pay one hundred pesos. The ticket includes the activities that will take place such as the athletic race and the Los Amigos Invisibles concert that will be presented on July 9 and the Soda Sinfónico show that will take place on Sunday, July 10; as well as the tour of the Emerald Forest for the sighting of fireflies.

At the Toluca Cultural Center, the exhibition “Echoes of Extinction” continues, made up of 27 robotic dinosaurs and the findings on various specimens as well as the different theories about their disappearance. The tour is complemented by the exhibition, “Survivors” that shows some of the species cataloged in Danger of Extinction. Access to the CCT costs 50 pesos and includes both exhibitions. Visiting hours are from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

