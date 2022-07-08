A former stockbroker and an allergic to bee stings caused a revolution with urban beehives – 07/08/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Renzo Piano arrived in London one day to meet Irvine Sellar. The first, one of the most famous architects on the planet; the second a wealthy real estate developer. On the lunch table, Piano turned the menu over and on a sheet of paper drew his next work: a building that punctured the sky. Sellar could not believe the proposal. «I design it for free -he heard-, if we make the tallest building in Europe». The Shard, in London, would maintain its leadership in height until being relegated to second place by the Mercury City Tower, in Moscow.

For its opening, in 2012, the heart was destined for a hotel. The Shangri-La works there, which harmoniously mixes contemporary style with oriental ancestors. It was from these avant-garde minds that an idea was born that Dale Gibson turned into a trend: the urban hives.

Mounted on a movie set, it placed the first one as soon as the hotel was inaugurated. From there the gastronomy and souvenirs of Bermondsey Street Beesthe company that Gibson himself and his wife, Sarah Wyndham Lewis, had created some time ago, but that would become the epicenter of the spread of urban honeycombs around the world.

Forever neighbor, side by side with the Borough Market, the oldest market in London, and under the shadow of the emeritus skyscraper, Gibson had set up his project in an old sugar warehouse. A hidden den in the industrial area of ​​London was transformed into a space worthy of a work by Jane Austen and the transfer of a couple of beehives belonging to a regular neighbor of his premises, in a dream. Having nowhere to put her, he decided to take her to the roof. There he sure bees They wouldn’t bother too much.

The space, surrounded by parks and gardens, became the England’s most awarded honey project: Bermondsey Street Bees. “Almost by accident we realized that it was the ideal place to keep bees in the center of the city,” explains Gibson.

Guests at the Shangri-La Hotel have breakfast with their honey. At Pizarro, the neighborhood’s favorite restaurant, they serve fried goat cheese drizzled with beekeeper’s handiwork. Borough Market regulars can take their own pot home at Giddy Grocers.

The initial adventure led him to get training and add his wife to the idea. Both specialized in beekeeping and installed the first hives more than a decade ago. fashion summoned David Beckham and his wife Victoria, who has sometimes posted the results of his work on the hives on the roof of his house. They joined Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Ed Sheeran.

Inflection point

As he offers tea with honey (for him he adds lemon), Gibson recounts his times of broker. “I had a decade left in my career. It was the right moment between staying with the shares and the prices or changing course. I felt energetic. One Saturday I woke up and told Sarah that we were going to a beekeeping course. She looked at me in surprise: she is allergic to bee stings ». John Chapple, who continues to be her mentor, convinced Sarah that honeybees are friendly and she became the expert mentoring new entrepreneurs, consulting, and running the tastings and workshops. She has never been stung by a bee.

Within a short time they had built a thriving business supplying honey to restaurants and consulting for those who want to design and maintain sustainable apiaries. The honey is used by renowned restaurants, such as Hakkasan, Kerridge Bar & Grill, and Roux at The Landau.

Sarah says that “bees are always thought of as creatures of the field, but the reality of the modern agriculture (monocultural crops, insecticides and fertilizers, loss of natural landscape) has made it difficult for bees to thrive in many rural areas. London, on the other hand, has a wealth of green space and native and non-native forage plants that can give bees the varied sources of forage they need for good health.”

For city dwellers, there are several benefits: the existence of honey local, the bees for pollinate the food crops arranged in urban gardens and, very crucially, the pollination of fruitful trees and shrubs that feed everything from insects and birds to mammals. “There is one last item to mention,” he adds, “that for city dwellers, the connection to nature gained by seeing pollinators at work is very powerful and supportive.”

The urban bees they have a winter survival rate of 62.5%, compared to 40% in rural areas. In addition, they produce about 12 kilograms (kg) of honey in their first year, while the rural ones average about 8 kg. Contrary to popular belief, Sarah says, city bees “have access to greater biodiversity.”

unsustainable boom

The hives of London under Gibson’s tutelage they already exceed 4,000. In Paris, they have increased eightfold in the last decade. In Lugano, Switzerland, they grew by 2,387% in the same period. Scientists have begun to raise their voices around this trend. A study published in the journal Nature by specialists from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research analyzed the growth of beekeeping in the country’s cities and found unsustainable growth: “when bees fly in search of pollen , there are not enough urban flowers to support them, and they may be putting pressure on other pollinators,” they concluded.

Gibson just moved another step forward in the trend. «In pursuit of sustainable beekeeping we work on reducing the number of hives. We started it in a pandemic (30% in 2020 and another 5% in 2021) and we continue to do so, trying to consult new beekeepers so that they consider that each hive must consume 250 kg of nectar and 50 of pollen, each year, to survive. ».

Today, the couple encourage those who want to help bees and biodiversity to plant pollinators, rather than introduce new hives. Sarah has taken to the crusade and released a book, Planting For Honeybees, offering practical ways to help and enjoy urban bees.

Against counterfeit honey

One of his biggest concerns, says Gibson, is counterfeit honey. “There are differences between the complex flavors of raw honey that we produce and the cloying sweetness of an industrial brand». The essential distinction is that Gibson does not heat, blend, or microfilter the product. He explains that microfiltration removes protein-rich pollens from the honey. It is a stage that is used to delay natural crystallization and eliminate the traceability of the product, “a perfect step to introduce low-category honey on the market,” he adds. «Pollen analysis of our harvest shows that the hives of Bermondsey Street they fed on 26 different plant species,” he lists.