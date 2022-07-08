A ‘cascade’ of defaults in emerging countries is approaching – El Financiero

a stack of a quarter of a trillion dollars of debt it threatens to drag the developing world into a historic cascade of defaults.

Sri Lanka It was the first nation this year to stop paying its foreign bondholders, weighed down by food and fuel costs that fueled protests and political chaos. Russia followed in June after getting caught in a web of sanctions.

Now the focus is on El Salvador, Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia and Pakistancountries that Bloomberg Economics considered vulnerable to default.

As the cost of insuring emerging market debt against default rises to the highest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Carmen Reinhart, chief economist at the World Bank, and long-term emerging market debt specialists they are increasingly worried.

“With low-income countries, debt risks and debt crises are not hypothetical,” Reinhart said in Bloomberg Television. “We are almost there”.

The dreaded ‘domino effect’

The number of emerging markets with sovereign debt trading at distress levels (yields that indicate to investors that the default it’s a real possibility) has doubled in the last six months, according to data compiled from an index of Bloomberg. Collectively, those 19 nations home to more than 900 million peopleand some, such as Sri Lanka and Lebanon, are already in arrears.

At stake is $237 billion, which adds up to almost a fifth, or about 17 percent, of the $1.4 trillion of emerging market sovereign bonds that have outstanding foreign debt denominated in dollars, euros or yen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As crises have shown time and time again in recent decades, the financial collapse of a government can create a domino effectknown as ‘contagion’ in market parlance, as skittish investors take money out of countries with similar economic problems, and in doing so, speed up their crash. The worst of those crises was the Latin American debt debacle of the 1980s.

Our current situation, observers of emerging markets say, bears some resemblance to that disaster. Just like then, the Federal Reserve is suddenly raising the interest rates at a breakneck pace in an attempt to curb inflation, causing the value of the dollar to rise making it harder for developing nations to pay off their foreign bonds.

And of course there are the people who can no longer keep up with the rising cost of living. Episodes of political turmoil are emerging around the world related to rising food and energy prices, casting a shadow over upcoming bond payments in highly indebted countries such as Ghana and Egypt.

With the war between Russia and Ukraine putting pressure on commodity prices, global interest rates rising and the US dollar asserting its strength, it is likely that the burden for some nations is intolerable.

For Anupam Damani, director of international debt and emerging markets at Nuveen, there is a deep concern about maintaining access to energy and food in developing economies.

“Those are things that will continue to resonate in the second half of the year,” he said. “There’s a lot of academic literature and historical precedent in terms of the social instability that higher food prices can cause, and then that can lead to political change.”

everyone sells

A quarter of the nations tracked in the Bloomberg sovereign index are trading in distress, generally defined as yields more than 10 percentage points above those of Treasury bonds of similar maturity.

The gauge has fallen nearly 20 percent this year, already surpassing the full-year loss it posted during the 2008 global financial crisis. Part of that, of course, is due to big losses in underlying rate markets, but credit deterioration has been a major factor for the most afflicted nations.

Samy Muaddi, a portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price who helps oversee about $6.2bn in assets, calls it one of the worst emerging-market debt sell-offs “possibly in history.”

Situation may get worse before it gets better

He notes that many emerging markets rushed to sell overseas bonds during the COVID pandemic when spending needs were high and borrowing costs were low. Now that central banks in developed markets tighten financial conditions, steering capital flows away from emerging markets and leaving them with high costs, some of them will be at risk.

“This is an acute period of challenges for many developing countries,” Muaddi said.

Risk aversion has also spread to traders who are buying default insurance in emerging markets. The cost remains just below the peak seen when Russian troops invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

“Things can get worse before they get better,” warned Caesar Maasry, head of emerging markets cross-asset strategy at Goldman Sachs, in a webinar on Thursday. Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It is a late cycle. There is no strong recovery to buy.” That has sent foreign money managers fleeing developing economies. They took out $4 billion of emerging-market stocks and bonds in June, according to the Institute of International Finance, marking the fourth consecutive month of outflows as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the war on prices of raw materials and inflation dragged down investor confidence.

“This could have really long-term impacts that change the way we think about emerging markets, and emerging markets in particular in a strategic context,” said Gene Podkaminer, head of research at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

“The first thing it does is reaffirm the reputation of emerging markets: they are volatile. There were certainly periods of time where investors perhaps forgot about it, but now it’s hard to ignore that fact.”