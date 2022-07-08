80 percent of women will have uterine fibroids, warns Dr. Lozada

One of the most frequent symptoms is bleeding, which is abundant and prolonged.

Dr. Yolianne Lozada, specialized gynecologist with preparation and training in the management of chronic pelvic pain. Photo: Taken from www.dralozada.com.

Dr. Yolianne Lozada, a specialized gynecologist with preparation and training in the chronic pelvic pain managementindicated a significant percentage of these are benign, and only between 25 and 30 percent of patients have symptoms, despite the fact that it occurs in 70 and 80 percent of women.

“The symptoms that a patient has will depend on several factors, mainly the size and location of the fibroids and how many fibroids they have,” he indicated.

He recalled that the symptoms caused by fibroids include:

– Bleeding, abundant and/or prolonged

– Pelvic pain, menstrual pain

– Pelvic pressure or swelling

– Increased urinary frequency

– constipation

To date, the specialist indicated that there are medical (medication) and surgical (surgery) treatments to treat the symptoms of fibroids.

Fibroids. Photo: Instagram of Dr. Yolianne Lozada. @dra.yoliannelozada

The medical literature states that to start the diagnostic process it must be done through ultrasound or laboratory analysis. Other diagnostic tests are what are performed by magnetic resonance imaging, hysterosonography, hysterosalpingography, hysteroscopy.

To date, specialists indicate that there is no single recommended approach in the treatment of fibroids, but that there are many therapeutic options between options traditional surgical and other less invasive procedures.

Uterine fibroids inside the patient’s body. Photo: Instagram of Dr. Yolianne Lozada. @dra.yoliannelozada

Traditional surgical procedures

The options for surgical procedures traditional include the following:

abdominal myomectomy. If you have multiple fibroids, very large fibroids, or very deep fibroids, your doctor may use an open abdominal surgical procedure to remove the fibroids.

Hysterectomy. In this surgery, the uterus is removed. It remains the only proven permanent solution for uterine fibroids. Hysterectomy ends the ability to have children. If you also choose to have your ovaries removed, the surgery brings up menopause and the question of whether you’ll take hormone replacement therapy. Most women with uterine fibroids can choose to keep their ovaries.

non-invasive procedure

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided focused ultrasound surgery consists of the following:

Not a treatment option invasive for uterine fibroids that preserves the uterus that does not require an incision and is performed on an outpatient basis.

It’s done while you’re inside an MRI scanner equipped with a high-energy ultrasound transducer for treatment. The images give the doctor the location accurate uterine fibroids . When the fibroid is located, the ultrasound transducer focuses sound waves (sonifications) on the fibroid to heat and destroy small areas of fibrous tissue.

Newer technology, so researchers are learning more about long-term safety and effectiveness. However, so far the data collected shows that focused ultrasound surgery for uterine fibroids is safe and effective.

Minimally invasive procedures

Certain procedures can destroy uterine fibroids without the need for surgical removal. For example:

Uterine arterial embolization. Small particles (embolic agents) are injected into the arteries supplying the uterus, cutting off blood flow to the fibroids, causing them to shrink and die. This technique can be effective in reducing the size of fibroids and relieving the symptoms they cause. Complications can occur if the blood supply to the ovaries or other organs is compromised. However, research shows that complications are similar to surgical fibroid treatments and the risk of transfusion is substantially reduced.

Radiofrequency ablation. In this procedure, radiofrequency energy destroys uterine fibroids and shrinks the blood vessels that feed them. This can be done during a laparoscopic or transcervical procedure. A similar procedure called cryomyolysis freezes fibroids.

With laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation (Acessa), Also called Lap-RFA, the doctor makes two small incisions in the abdomen to insert a thin viewing instrument (laparoscope) with a camera on the tip. Using the laparoscopic camera and a laparoscopic ultrasound tool, the doctor locates the fibroids to be treated. After locating a fibroid, the doctor uses a specialized device to place several small needles inside the fibroid. The needles heat the fibrous tissue and destroy it. The destroyed fibroid immediately changes in consistency, for example, from being hard like a golf ball to soft like a marshmallow. Over the next 3 to 12 months, the fibroid continues to shrink, and symptoms improve. Because uterine tissue is not cut, doctors consider Lap-RFA to be a less invasive alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy. Most women who have the procedure return to their regular activities after 5 to 7 days of recovery. The transcervical, or through the cervix, approach to radiofrequency ablation (Sonata) also uses ultrasound guidance to locate fibroids.

Robotic or laparoscopic myomectomy. In a myomectomy, the surgeon removes the fibroids, leaving the uterus in their place. If there are few fibroids, you and your doctor may opt for a laparoscopic or robotic procedure, which uses thin instruments inserted through small incisions in the abdomen to remove the fibroids from the uterus. Larger fibroids can be removed through smaller incisions by breaking them into pieces (fragmentation), which can be done inside a surgical bag, or by extending an incision to remove the fibroids. The doctor views the abdominal area on a monitor with a small camera attached to one of the instruments. Robotic myomectomy gives the surgeon a magnified 3D view of your uterus, offering more precision, flexibility, and dexterity than is possible with other techniques.

hysteroscopic myomectomy. This procedure may be an option if the fibroids are contained within the uterus (submucosal). The surgeon accesses and removes the fibroids using instruments inserted through the vagina and cervix into the uterus.

endometrial ablation. This treatment, performed with a specialized instrument inserted into the uterus, uses heat, microwave energy, hot water, or electrical current to destroy the lining of the uterus, either to end menstruation or to reduce menstrual flow. Endometrial ablation is usually effective in stopping abnormal bleeding. Submucous fibroids can be removed at the time of hysteroscopy for endometrial ablation, but this does not affect fibroids outside the inner lining of the uterus. Women are unlikely to get pregnant after endometrial ablation, but birth control is needed to prevent the pregnancy from developing in a fallopian tube (ectopic pregnancy).

With any procedure that doesn’t remove the uterus, there’s a risk that new fibroids could grow and cause symptoms, specialists say.

