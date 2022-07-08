7-Eleven: How can I set up a store and how much does it cost?

People who are interested in starting a business can start thinking about 7-Eleven convenience storeswhich could be a good option due to their scheme, therefore, we will mention how one of them can be put, as well as how much it costs to do so.

7-Eleven is a multinational chain that specializes in the retail sale of basic food products, among others, and that works with franchises, while currently operating in different cities in countries such as Mexico, the United States and Canada.

How to put a 7-Eleven and how much does it cost?

According to the official website of the 7-Eleven brand, certain steps must be followed in order to acquire convenience store franchises “with quick start times” and they are the following:

Take into account citizenship, background and business interests.

Apply by filling out the form at: https://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/apply-now.

Attend evaluations and meetings.

Select store area.

Wait for the offer from 7-Eleven and sign it, if you accept the terms.

It is important to note that those with multi-unit management, retail, and food service experience are considered or more visible.

In addition, prior to beginning the process you must undergo a thorough background check and be free of other business interests that 7-Eleven believes may jeopardize your opportunity to implement your business concept.

Likewise, to apply for the opening of a franchise, they indicate that, at a minimum, liquid assets of 100 thousand dollars are needed, although the amount may vary depending on the region.

Once the offer has been accepted, the franchisee and the designated people in their store will have to participate in training that lasts six to eight weeks in the store. COOL (Operations Leadership College).

The first convenience store to open in USA it was called Totembut in 1946, when the hours of operation were extended, from 7 in the morning to 11 at night, they changed their name to 7-Eleven.