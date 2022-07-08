3 Fat Burning Exercises You Can Do If You Hate Burpees Too

The burpees can give results, but anyone knows that they are the work of the devil, and there are many more exercises to burn fat what can be done, what you will hate much less and that, in addition, they can even be more effective.

And it is that no one likes to do burpees. You may put on a good face in front of the coach or your gym buddies, but inside you are remembering every swear word in Spanish and you are dedicating it to exercise.

But what if there was no need to continue with them? According to the fitness experts at Men’s Health, there are 3 exercises to burn fat that are most effective, less difficult, and above all, they make you have less likely to injure you.

This last one is the number 1 reason why they advise to make a change in training and eliminate burpees, because if you are just starting or if you do not yet have the strength and control necessary to perform the movement, it is very possible that you end up with an injury in the wrists, shoulders or back. In case you needed any more excuses to eliminate this exercise from your life.

Instead, you can add these 3 movements to your routine, either one each day, all in the same workout, it all depends on your physical condition. What you have assured is that you will strengthen the core like never before, you will improve your balance and leave happier from the gym. so aim

Jump squats (as many reps as you think you need)

Bear crawl or bear step: 3 sets x 40 seconds + 20 seconds of rest

Cardio rowing: 3 sets x 40 seconds and 20 seconds rest

Except for the rowing exercise, which requires the machine at the gym, the other two movements are perfect for you to continue with your routine while you are on vacation, since they only require some space and your own body weight. Thereto you can add a few more squats, indispensable according to the coach Don Saladin, and that will help you get more pronounced abs, finally.