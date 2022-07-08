25 years of Cancer Reviews: Precision medicine leads the way

To speak of medical oncology in our country is to name Professor Eduardo Díaz Rubio, and to speak of this oncologist is to think of the Cancer Reviews Symposiumthat next year celebrates its 25th anniversary. For this reason its organizers met; Eduardo Diaz-Rubiopresident of the RANM; Enrique Aranda Aguilar from the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba; Enrique Grande Pulido, from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Madrid; Ana Lluch Hernandezof the Clinical Hospital of Valencia; Pedro Perez Segura of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, and Mariano Provencio Pulla, of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Majadahonda in Madrid.

During the meeting, each and every one of them reviewed the trajectory of this conclave that brings together Spanish oncologists every year. “It seems like yesterday when 1998 we started the Cancer Reviews Symposium. The truth is that we are very proud that it has become a meeting and learning place, without a doubt, unique”, commented Eduardo Díaz-Rubio.

During these 25 years, progress in the field of medical treatment of cancer has been impressive, leading to paradigm shifts. Díaz Rubio highlighted the precision treatment through the use of anti-target drugs that are aimed at specific alterations of certain genes, which are sometimes characteristic of a certain tumor and others can be shared by several (agnostic tumors).