20 unexpected celebrity feuds we’ve never seen coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the subject. While some A-list beef seems inevitable – Nicki Minaj versus Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm versus Arie Luyendyk Jr. – others seem to come out of nowhere.

Freddie Prinze Jr., for example, spoke ill of Kiefer Sutherland in July 2014 calling his former 24-star co-star “the most unprofessional guy in the world.” The year before, George Clooney revealed that Russell Crowe had once apologized to him for “insulting the shit of [him]Although the Catch-22 actor got a “Yes, whatever” response to Crowe’s claims that he was misquoted. And around the same time, Kanye West admitted to “taking him back to high school for a while” with Jimmy Kimmel after trashing the night comedian for faking an interview with him.

But these squabbles aren’t even the most surprising celebrity feuds. You wouldn’t think the 2019 comedy Poms would have sparked any drama, but the film caused a war of words between actresses Angelica Huston and Jacki Weaver. In another recent example, Ariana Grande clashed with Piers Morgan after criticizing Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix online.

Scroll down for more details on these conflicts and other celebrity feuds that caught the public off guard.

