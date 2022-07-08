⚡️ These are the cameos of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Warning: This note contains spoilers for the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The fourth “Thor” movie is full of celebrity cameos.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth’s wife and children, find out who else appears in the new “Thor” movie.

Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, appears briefly in “Thor: Love and Thunder” as the woman Thor kisses on top of the werewolf

It is not the first time that Pataky has kissed her husband – whom she married in 2010 – in a Marvel movie.

Pataky previously appeared in “Thor: The Dark World” as a stand-in for Natalie Portman’s character at the end of the film to kiss Hemsworth.

“They put my wig and costume on his wife, that’s why it was so exciting. It was such a perfect solution, wasn’t it?” Portman told the New York Daily News in 2013.

Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin, appears with the Guardians of the Galaxy early in the film.

Apparently Kraglin has a habit of marrying someone on every planet he travels to.

Stellan Skarsgård briefly reprises his role as Dr. Erik Selvig

He appears via video while Jane Foster is in the lab and tells her that unfortunately the latest test results regarding her stage four cancer have shown no change.

Hemsworth’s older brother Luke reprises his role as an Asgardian actor playing Thor in a play

The “Westworld” star previously appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok” and played Thor in a play on Asgard.

In this movie, he plays the scene from “Ragnarok” where Thor and Loki say goodbye to their father, Odin, and meet their sister Hela.

Matt Damon returns to the “Thor” franchise as a fictional Loki in a stage play

Damon played Loki in a stage production in “Ragnarok,” performing his fake death scene in “Thor: The Dark World.”

In “Love and Thunder,” Damon appears alongside Luke Hemsworth in the new play.

Later, when Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale) attacks New Asgard, Damon’s character asks if they should do a new play based on Gorr’s visit to Earth.

Once Again, Sam Neill Plays a Fictionalized Version of Anthony Hopkins’ Odin

In the latest “Thor” movie, Neill recreates Odin’s death.

The “Jurassic World Dominion” actor previously told Australian radio station Nova that he made the cameo appearance in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) as a favor to director Taika Waititi, even though he didn’t understand the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I’ve never understood any of the ‘Thor’ movies,” Neill said. “In fact, the entire Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.”

Melissa McCarthy joins the cast to play a fictionalized version of Thor’s sister, Hela, in the play Asgard.

McCarthy appears as a fictional version of Hela (Cate Blanchett) during the skit within “Love and Thunder.”

A photo of McCarthy dressed as the goddess of Death was leaked ahead of the film’s release.

When asked about the image during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in June, McCarthy was coy and insisted that this is how she dressed for her cousin’s “wedding party.”

McCarthy’s real-life husband, Ben Falcone, has a cameo as a stage manager

Falcone bows onstage with Damon, Hemsworth, Neill, and McCarthy after they finish their play.

Hemsworth’s daughter, India Rose, plays the daughter of Gorr the Butcher God. At the end of the movie, she is nicknamed “Love”.

In the film’s conclusion, Thor becomes her adoptive father and together they call themselves “Love and Thunder” as they travel the world together.

Hemsworth confirmed in a interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy that her 10-year-old daughter plays Love.

One of Hemsworth’s sons is briefly seen as young Thor at the beginning of the film.

In the same interview with Kevin McCarthy, Hemsworth confirmed that his son appears in the montage at the beginning of the film as young Thor. He and Pataky have twins named Sasha and Tristan.

“It felt like a unique and fun family experience,” Hemsworth said. “I don’t want them to go away now and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience that we all had and I loved it. They had a great time.”

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein appears at the end of the film as Hercules

Goldstein is revealed to be the son of Zeus in the film’s first post-credits scene. The actor is known for his role as Emmy-winning Roy Kent on the Apple TV Plus series “Ted Lasso.”

In the post-credits scene, Zeus (Russell Crowe) asks his son to show the world why they should take the gods seriously.

Idris Elba’s Heimdall appears in the second post-credits scene

Heimdall was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018).

The post-credits scene of “Love and Thunder” shows him greeting Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as she enters Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife, after her death.

He thanks her for taking care of his son and welcomes her to the serene place.

