Winter holidays 2022: “Thor: love and thunder”, the most anticipated premiere

The winter holidays are about to arrive and for many it is a time of rest and spending time with the family. Among the many options for entertainment, the cinema is one of them and one of the most powerful releases in July is the arrival on the big screen of “Thor: Love and Thunder”the new Marvel movie that premiered today in all theaters in the country.

For adults, children and fans of the MCU franchise, “Thor: love and thunder” is one of the great options to have fun these weeks. In the new movie from Marvel Studios, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey unlike anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Other releases for the coming weeks

With “Minions 2: A Villain Is Born” and “Lightyear” on billboard, other long-awaited premieres will arrive in the coming weeks. We tell you which ones:

Elvis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley, one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

It stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, Luke Bracey.

The hen Turuleca

Turuleca is a unique hen. Her peculiar appearance unleashes the ridicule of the rest of the chicken coop, until one day, Isabel, a former music teacher, takes her to live on her farm. There, happy and in harmony, the hen discovers her great talent hidden from her with the help of Isabel: Turuleca not only can speak, but she sings like you have never heard a hen sing!

DC: League of Super Pets

Krypto the superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a gang of animals (Ace the Hound, PB the Mini Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue to superheroes.

Lending their voices to this animated adventure are: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves.