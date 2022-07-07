Why the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight will be different than Bivol

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Just over two months after the third fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkinthe coach of the Mexican, Eddy Reynosopointed out what are the differences between fighting style of GGG and Dmitry Bivol. Although he recognized that the ambition of his pupil is to finish the fight before the end of the 12 rounds, he denied that the panorama paints an easy duel to overcome and did not rule out a possible victory of the Kazakh despite his age.

During an interview for the YouTube channel Fight Hub TV, the son of Chepo Reynoso denied that Golovkin has the ability to copy Dmitry Bivol’s formula to maintain his 175-pound world championship against the Mexican. In addition to highlighting that GGG will use the style that he has consolidated over the years, he assured that his physical qualities will prevent him from taking advantage of the Russian’s boxing style.

“I don’t think (that he imitates him) because does not have the same physical qualities. He’s not as long a fighter as Bivol, he doesn’t have as long a jab from him, he doesn’t know how to work as much with his legs. He will go out to the sameto try to take out the fight with blows from above and work on the good jab that he already has”, he declared into the microphone.

Canelo Álvarez has the advantage of a win and a draw against Gennady Golvkin (Photo: John Locher/AP)

And it is that Dmitry Bivol, in company with the members of his corner, managed figure out the style Cinnamon Alvarez to counter it. By winning by way of decision, but showing ample dominance in the ring, he could have revealed the path to follow for the rest of the rivals of the unified 168-pound champion to defeat him. However, Eddy Reynoso denied that this is the case of the native of Kazakhstan.

On the contrary, he applauded the new employment relationship that GGG engaged with the coach Johnathon Banks, because it has helped him direct his best boxing level in the maturity of his professional career. With the American he has managed to perfect his Mexican boxing style, learned when he was under the tutelage of Abel Sánchez between 2011 and 2019, and even improve it.

“He has matured. He is a stronger fighter, the punch will never go away. I think the change of coach was good for him because he has shown other things. He has worked more on his defense, he works better on his jab, so I think he is in a good time to fight CinnamonReynoso said.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

Since the confirmation of the fight, the Cinnamon Alvarez has made his wish known finish the fight by way of knockout to leave no room for doubt about his performance and avoid controversy such as when the judges ruled the draw in the first fight and gave him the victory by split decision in the second time. However, the coach’s opinion of him is different and does not rule out a possible victory for Golovkin.

“It can be a close fight, it can be a knockout fight. They both have the same qualities to knock out in one hit, they have stamina. They are strong and brave fighters, so I think it will be a difficult fight. Yes he can knock him out (Golovkin), but Golovkin also has to knock him out. So it’s a competitive fight, partner. I hope things turn out well for us”

On September 17, attendees at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will witness the fight for the undisputed 168-pound championship Come in Cinnamon Y GGG. The 40-year-old boxer will enter the super middleweight but could become the new monarch in case of imitate the feat of Dmitry Bivol against Alvarez.

