Why Selena Gomez felt “more comfortable” as Mabel in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”

Selena Gomez is back to reprise the role of true crime fanatic Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only murders in the building Season 2, which premiered its first two episodes on June 28. Although Gomez already had a season behind him, he recently revealed that he feels “more comfortable” playing Mabel in Season 2. And she said it was “amazing” to see Mabel grow.

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora in “Murders Only in the Building”

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin at the second season premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Mabel Mora is a resident of Arconia who finds herself embroiled in a dark mystery when her childhood friend, Tim Kono, is found dead in her apartment.

Gomez stars alongside comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin. They play two of his neighbors who love real crime podcasts, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage.

So far, season 2 has seen the introduction of new cast members including Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, and Shirley MacLaine. The new episodes pick up right after the Season 1 finale. And they see Charles, Oliver and Mabel struggling to clear their names after being involved in the suspected murder of Arconia’s prime minister, Bunny Folger.

Because Selena Gomez feels “more comfortable” in the role of Mabel in the second season

Gomez recently told Entertainment Weekly about her experience playing Mabel in Season 2 and how she was compared to her performance in Season 1.

“I guess it was probably a mixture of making her try this new journey by losing some of the past, from little things like cutting her hair and falling in love with Cara’s character,” Gomez said of her. Only murders in the building character.

He continued: “It was really amazing to see the growth but also his curiosity. I feel it is very special this season. And she – or I think, I – feels more at ease in interpreting it and in trying to find moments in which they can have serious and precious moments, against the crazy physicality “.

What has been revealed so far about Mabel in the second season of “Only Murders”.

So far, season 2 of Only murders in the building it was full of twists and turns. And Mabel’s character arc is no exception.

After finding Bunny passed out in her apartment at the end of the first season, Mabel is a prime suspect, along with Oscar and Charles. The public still can’t be too sure what exactly happened on the night of Bunny’s murder. But Mabel’s recurring flashbacks about the incident suggest she may have been more involved than initially thought.

Audiences also met Mabel’s new love interest Alice (played by Gomez’s true friend Delevingne). Their romantic love story ran out in the first episodes of the second season. And Mabel vaguely hinted that she and her short-lived adventure of hers, Oscar Torres, had cut her off in Episode 2.

New episodes of Only murders in the building arrives on Hulu every Tuesday.

