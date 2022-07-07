Why Jennifer Lopez broke up with Ben Affleck

That Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck were together again surprised everyone. It is that the couple was about to give the big yes in front of the altar when they decided to suspend everything and finally, they ended up separating. This happened almost 20 years ago. But what was it that led them to make this drastic decision?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

“It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can go ahead and take care of your business. It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But I was also There was another thing going on where we were criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were too young to understand at the time what the most important things in life really were,” she said. JLo in an interview he gave to Rolling Stone.

