Why has the euro had a historical fall and can lose its parity against the dollar? – The financial

With the reeling european economy to a recessiontraders are increasingly convinced that it is imminent that the euro will break parity with the dollar.

shorten the euro is one of the most popular trades in the marketand strategists at Nomura International and HSBC Bank told their clients that expect more losses in the future. According to the Bloomberg option pricing model, there is an implied probability of about 50 percent that the euro reaches parity against the dollar next month.

With the euro in a minimum of 20 yearsinvestors are grappling with the possibility that Russia could cut off gas supplies to Europe and plunge the region into a recession. The economic shock would make it difficult for the European Central Bank raises a tighter monetary policy and it will probably widen the interest rate differential with the United States.

New low of the euro against the dollar

The european currency plummeted further this Wednesday, trading at a minimum of 1.0187 per dollar.

“It’s about Russia”said Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. “If we see a oil rationing in Europe due to a Russian supply cut, we will see a significant recession in Europe. It could be a very long winter.”

Hense said that BlueBay has been shorting the euro since last month. Expect the common currency to fall to 90 cents against the dollar if Russia withholds supply, although it is not your base case.

German officials have raised concerns that a key pipeline delivering natural gas from Russia to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month. The International Energy Agency has warned that a total cut in flows “cannot be excluded” given the “unpredictable behavior” of Russia.

Tim Brooks, head of forex options trading at market maker Optiver, expects more volatility if the euro exceeds the parity of the dollar. Demand for euro options is merging to lower levels around 0.92 to 1 against the dollar, he said.

Nomura International strategist Jordan Rochester wrote on Tuesday that he has even more conviction in his forecast that the euro will fall towards 0.98 in August.

Europe on the verge of recession?

The euro “remains effectively impossible to buy this summer”said Kit Juckes, chief global currency strategist at Societe Generale. “The Europe’s energy dependence on Russia it is falling, but not fast enough to prevent a recession if the pipeline is shut down. If that happens, EUR/USD will probably lose another 10 percent or so.”

There are also additional concerns about wide spreads on Italian bondssaid Van Luu, head of foreign exchange and fixed income strategy at Russell Investments.

“It’s a perfect storm for the euro right now,” said Luu, who has a small short position. Still, heThe currency is already at weak levels and there’s a good chance it could get stronger next year, he added.

“I wouldn’t rule out parity given the cocktail of factors, but personally I wouldn’t pursue this move,” he said. “I wouldn’t add to European shorts right now.”

For months the euro has been bullied by the view that interest rates in the euro zone will delay aggressive tightening in the United States. Traders also expect less overall tightening due to the weak economy in the region.