Why are there so many fictional locations in DC Comics?

Metropolis, Gotham, Themyscira and other non-real places are regular locations for DC Comics characters

DC Comics It is known for various iconic and classic locations from its fictional universe. Gotham City, metropolis, Smallville Y Star City are some of the places frequented by its many heroes. This makes the DC Universe stand out from the real world, giving it a sense of uniqueness and exclusivity. But this is not limited to cities.

DC also has numerous fictional countries, many of which are home to well-known heroes and villains. Among them is Kahndaqhome of Black Adam (who will soon make his big-screen debut in the film starring Dwayne Johnson), as well as war-torn European nations such as Kasnia. These fictional countries help show how wide the world of publishing is.

Ever since he debuted in the Golden Age, wonder-woman has provided DC with one of its most prominent fictional nations: Themysciraalso known as paradise island. Based on the home of the Amazons in Greek mythology, both this and the atlantis introduced in the Silver Age comics of Aquaman they were nothing new to history buffs. However, in the post-Crisis Wonder Woman continuity, the Amazonian nation of Bana-Mighdalllocated near Egypt. middle East would become a popular destination for DC in regards to fictional countries, with the location later expanded by Kahndaq, Byalya, rhapastan Y Qurac.

Many of these names are fun to pronounce, but why does DC have so many fictional countries in their shared comics universe? As noted, many of the fictional countries in the DC Universe have very obvious real-world equivalents. This allows DC writers to talk about those countries, and therefore today, without really talking about them. This kind of political pastiche helps make the sociopolitical narrative less dated, as not naming the actual countries makes the story arguably more universal.

These unique fictional locations also help set the DC Universe apart from the real world and from the marvel universe. Be supposed to Marvel is the «world outside your window», with the country of Doctor Doom, latveriaand the home of Black Panther, Wakandaand some of the only fictional nations are already established in mythology, such as Asgard Y atlantis. While this arguably makes Marvel more realistic, it unfortunately also concentrates too many of its heroes in one place.

Most of Marvel’s main heroes are or have been confined to the city of New York at some point, which makes the idea that any villain could succeed there ludicrous. Likewise, it’s not very often that Marvel’s heroes venture to foreign lands to face their enemies.

DC heroes like Superman, Batman, Shazam and the different versions of the teen titansThey frequently go to places like Kahndaq, Bialya and Zandia. This makes his world and its threats seem more organic and spread out, which explains the need for so many superheroes. Although all of these countries are fictional, their presence has the effect of making DC Comics seem more alive.

