the protagonist of Rocky he has never been alone, even since before he rose to fame. we tell you who is the current wife of Sylvester Stallone. In this guide to LEFT PUNCH you can consult how many marriages has had and even his fictional love.

Throughout his career, Stallone He married numerous women who have marked his life and even with whom he raised children. We present to you the spouses of the actor and man who wrote the script for Rocky.

Who is the current wife of Sylvester Stallone?

There is a woman who suffered with Sylvester since before the boxing movie came out and another who has been with him for more than 25 years.

sasha czak

He first married the actress in 1974. They weren’t famous yet, but together they had two children. sage (deceased) and seargeoh, who followed in the footsteps of their parents in the world of acting. Sylvester and Sasha were married for 11 years, since they were divorced in 1985 by a woman in discord.

The couple faced serious problems when they had to divide the assets of their son who died of a heart attack.

brigitte nielsen

She is the woman for whom he ended his first marriage. In 1985, a few days after separating, he married the model and singer. The woman became known after participating with her husband in a couple of films. In fact, she appears in Rocky IV playing the wife of Ivan Drago.

After two years, they separated. This as a result of the rumors of a possible infidelity of her with Eddie Murphy during a shoot.

Jennifer Flavin

Came into Stallone’s life in 1997, when he became the third marriage. She is an American businesswoman and model. She is the love of her life, with whom she has three daughters: sophia, Sistine Y Scarlet.

They have been together for more than 25 years and he is his current sentimental partner.

Her romance with Adrian in Rocky

It is a fictional character played by thalia shire under the name of adrianna pennino. She is the sister of Paulie, one of Rocky’s friends, who introduces her to him and gradually woos her at the pet store.

The girl agrees to go out with him and accompanies him after she gets her first chance against apollo creed. They get married, have a son (Robert), and appear in all five Rocky Balboa movies.

In the 2001 Rocky movie, the character reveals that his wife was sick with ovarian cancer, underwent chemotherapy; however, she failed to save her life. The former boxer opens a restaurant, which bears the name of Adrian.

In Creed’s delivery, the Italian Stallion goes to the cemetery to visit his wife.

