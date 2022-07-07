Where to see tonight ‘Cobra, the strong arm of the law’, with Stallone trying to leave Rocky aside

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. It may be that one of them is out of habit, perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the command leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

LaSexta continues with its particular tribute to Sylvester Stallone, who yesterday celebrated his 76th birthday on July 6, and who continues to be the undisputed king of action on the big screen. Thus, tonight we can enjoy another classic of the actor: Cobra, the strong arm of the law (1986), turned today into a cult work.

On this occasion, Stallone plays Marion Cobretti “Cobra”, a police lieutenant who becomes the only remedy to fight crime. Cobra’s mission is, on the one hand, to stop the followers of a sect of assassins and, on the other, to protect Ingrid (Brigitte Nielsen), a witness to a murder committed by the gang. What he does not count on is the existence of a “mole” in the police department, who will be in charge of reporting the girl’s hiding place.

Stallone returned to the world of cinema after his triumph in style after playing the legendary Rambo and Rocky Balboa. A bar that is too high and extremely high expectations that, obviously, it did not meet, being considered a “disappointment”, which did not fail, at the box office, being below the results of Rambo and Rocky. However, the film has become a cult work, with thousands of fans of the actor who have even fought to get an unpublished copy of the film, with up to half an hour of unpublished content, including they found a multitude of bloody scenes, which did not reach the final broadcast. Such is the madness for the tape of his followers, that when the actor joked with a reference on his Instagram account, they could get down to work to ask for a sequel.

A film in which Stallone was very involved from start to finish, even acting as director of the film, with the real director, George P. Cosmatos, as a mere assistant. What’s more, Stallone himself put a kind of wall between himself and his companions, because he didn’t let anyone speak to him during filming.

The producers cut the film footage to try to compete in theaters with ‘Top Gun’ (1986), which was sweeping the box office

A story in which, in addition, the actor worked with his second wife, the actress Brigitte Nielsen, whom he met during the filming of Rocky IV (1985) and whom he married that same year after his divorce from the photographer Sasha Czack. A marriage that ended in controversy, since he would only be together with the actress for 19 months, leading to a mediatic divorce in 1987.