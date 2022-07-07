Where to see ‘Night Flight’ today, what you would never want to happen to you when traveling by plane

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the commercials. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

If that movie is a horror movie, it seems that the night is the perfect time to create atmosphere. Fans of the genre are in luck, because if they want a night of tension and surprises, Paramount broadcasts from 10:30 p.m.Night flight (2005), where a claustrophobic terror to say the least seizes the viewer.

Still from ‘Night Flight’ (2005). Third parties/Other sources

In this story, we meet Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), a young woman with a fear of flying who takes a flight to Miami. What he didn’t count on was that his fear of airplanes would be the least of his problems because, shortly after takeoff, he meets his seatmate, Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy), an apparently friendly guy, but who is presents with an unfriendly reason: he is the architect of a plot to kill the Commissioner of Homeland Security in the United States, and she is the key to carry it out.

If she refuses to cooperate, the terrorist will order her father killed. Trapped on the plane, Lisa desperately searches for a way to elude Jackson and prevent an impending murder.

Still from ‘Night Flight’ (2005). Third parties/Other sources

A psychological horror thriller signed by the so-called king of teen terror, Wes Craven, responsible for hits like The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Nightmare in Elm street (1984), the saga scream (1996) or The curse (2005); and that he wrote for Sean Penn and Robin Wright. However, the director opted for characters younger than the award-winning marriage.

Neve Campbell, Rachel Weisz or Claire Danes were considered for the role of Lisa, while John Travolta or Nicolas Cage were the first choices to play Jackson. However, as soon as the role fell into the hands of Cillian Murphy, it was clear that it was going to be for him. He was so determined to get it, that he did not hesitate to take a plane from the United Kingdom to Hollywood to eat with Wes Craven. The famed director later confirmed that the sincerity in the Irish actor’s eyes completely won him over and offered him the role on the spot.

Cillian Murphy as Jackson in ‘Night Flight’ (2005). Third parties/Other sources

A villainous role that came to him like a glove, just a few months after successfully playing Doctor Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow the great villain in batmanbegins (2005) and after enjoying the success 28 days later (2002), by Danny Boyle, another thriller full of terror and suspense in which Murphy had to face another monster, in this case in the form of a deadly virus.