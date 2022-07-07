Where to see ‘Bobby Z’ tonight, the film that turns Paul Walker into an infiltrated agent

Being surprised by a good movie is always a pleasant surprise. The platforms have a wide catalog in which it is easy to get lost, and there is also a great charm in putting on television and that a normal day becomes something special thanks to the movie they are showing.

If you want to get carried away by the programming, you may be interested to know that this Thursday from 10:00 p.m. Neox broadcasts bobby z (2007). A film starring Paul Walker and Laurence Fishburne, two already established actors having released the sagas that launched them to fame several years ago.

Actor Laurence Fishburne also appears in this film. Third parties

Paul Walker plays Tim Hearney, a former Marine who is initially in jail. However, the soldier has great skills, which the government knows, and a DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Agency) agent, played by Laurence Fishburne, makes him a somewhat dangerous offer, but one that he will not be able to refuse: he offers to go out in freedom in exchange for working as an undercover police officer.

Hearney must pretend to be a Mexican drug lord who has just died recently, his name is Bobby Z and his mission is to catch the link he has in Mexico. A high-risk plan that ends up going wrong, because the policeman is discovered and has to kidnap Bobby Z’s son to save his life, adding one more to his mountain of problems that he will have to solve.

action movie classics



This film is considered by critics as a typical work of action. It has all the elements of this type of cinema and fits them all according to the classic format. It is no coincidence that its director is John Herzfeld, a director with extensive experience in this type of film.

The protagonist will have to face a crooked plan Third parties

Herzfeld is an industry benchmark in the United States. He comes from a middle-class family that managed to send him to study at a good university, there he met Sylvester Stallone, with whom he became close friends.

The director has done everything in the world of audiovisual. He has been an actor, producer, screenwriter… And he has done it at all levels. He has directed dozens of television movies and has worked with actors like Robert De Niro in very successful productions.

The infiltrated agent will have to impersonate a drug lord Third parties

This film is one of Johan’s last works, from this he lowered the frequency of his works due to his advanced age. Even so, he managed to work with actors as sought after at the time as Paul Walker.

This had only worked a year before with Clint Eastwood. It was a time when he put his participation in the saga of At full throttle (2001). She left him for seven years because she wanted to try other things, and one of those was this movie. Which is also action, but has a much more realistic point of view.





Walker died in 2013 in a car accident and left behind a long list of films, most of them associated with a specific genre. Today there are many fans who return to his works and consider him one of the great actors of action and suspense cinema.