What’s so special about the hybrid that Will Smith drives?

Almost four months have passed since Will Smith had the worst outburst of an actor in front of the cameras totally live by slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Academy Awards gala. Since then, the Philadelphia-born actor has not made an appearance and many production companies in the industry have declined the projects they had in conjunction with the protagonist of “I robot”.

And it is precisely this film that has most marked the career -and garage- of Will Smith. He is also a producer He added a $167,000 BMW i8 to his garage just because of the similarity that this hybrid appeared to the car they used in the production of the feature film. based on the work of Isaac Asimov.

This futuristic looking BMW is one of the most outstanding in its style: It boasts two engines, one electric and the other endothermic, where both help this Teutonic jewel to develop 374 horsepower. This top-of-the-line mechanics also help it reach a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

In addition, it does 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, a milestone for cars of this type. A particular detail of this BMW is that in its electric mode it can last up to 55 kilometers on a single charge. Nevertheless, The most striking and special thing about this car is not so much its mechanics as its appearance.

Will Smith added it to his garage after filming the Alex Proyas-directed sci-fi flick for more than $340 million at the box office. In the skin of detective Del Spooner, Smith drove a similar model through the dystopian streets of the city of Chicago, something that the protagonist also wanted to bring to real life.

+ This is what the car from “I, Robot” looks like