What is Dwayne Johnson’s highest grossing movie?

To this day, there is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and almost all of his films become instant hits, at least in terms of box office. Despite the fact that the actor has broken several collection records, one of his works stands out especially above the rest. This is Johnson’s highest-grossing film and the incredible number it managed to garner worldwide.

Fast and Furious 7 remains Dwayne Johnson’s highest-grossing film

Dwayne Johnson has starred in some of the most successful franchises and movies of recent years, such as Jumanji, Vaiana, or San Andreas, among many others. Still, when it comes to revenue, the Fast and Furious films continue to lead his filmography. In fact, five of the actor’s ten highest-grossing films belong to this well-known saga.

Of those five films, there is one that remains unbeatable, even though several years have passed since its release. Fast and Furious 7 hit theaters in 2015 and became a huge box office hit, grossing $1.5 billion worldwide.a figure that made it the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, a position it still holds today.

Interestingly, although Johnson usually always has the lead role, the highest-grossing film of his career is one in which he is not the star. Fast and Furious 7 focuses more on the family ties of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). It is a pity that, as a result of an argument with Diesel, Johnson will no longer participate in the last installments of the saga.Fast and Furious 10 and 11, but the actor is still open to doing spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw.

What will be Johnson’s next hit?

The next Dwayne Johnson movie to hit theaters will be Black Adam, a superhero adventure that the actor has been promoting for a long time. According to Johnson’s words, Black Adam will change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe forever, and judging by his trailer, it seems that the actor is not lying. The first trailer for the film shows his character as a superhuman being that no one is capable of stopping. You can see the trailer below.

Black Adam will be released on October 21 and, at the moment, it seems to be an independent film, without much connection with other DC stories. Despite the absence of Shazam and other characters from this universe in the film, Warner Bros seems to have a lot of faith in it. The studio has already announced that it is working on several spin-offs of the film, which we still don’t know much about. It is possible that one of them is focused on the Justice Society of America, a new group of superheroes that will debut in Black Adam.