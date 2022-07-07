What happens if you put thicker motor oil in your car

Adding or changing oil is one of the maintenance services most car owners perform on their own. However, there are many doubts and knowing what happens if you use thicker motor oils is one of the most common.

While it is best to use what is recommended in your owner’s manual, unintentional use of a higher or lower viscosity grade than recommended is generally not harmful long-term.

Engines are built to use a certain viscosity of motor oil

Today’s advanced engines are built to much tighter tolerances than their predecessors. The clearances between the crankshaft journals and the main bearings are narrower, for example. This is done on purpose to allow modern engines to use lower viscosity motor oil such as 0W-20 and even 0W-16.

Lower viscosity oils reduce internal friction as they flow more easily than higher viscosity oils, improving fuel economy. With fuel economy standards becoming more stringent, automakers are turning to low-viscosity lubricants to help them meet the requirements.

Thicker oil may not flow fast enough

Not only that, but the engine will waste energy pumping the thicker oil, reducing fuel economy. Since thicker oil does not transfer heat as well as thinner oil, operating temperatures will rise, possibly leading to accelerated chemical breakdown and harmful sludge and deposits.

