What are your 5 best movies and how to watch them for FREE online?

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular and in-demand actors in Hollywood, due to the great reception that your productions have. Just a few months ago he was seen to shine in his participation as Pete Michell in Top Gun: Maverick. However, the young actor has been part of some of the most important productions in the world of cinema.

In today’s note we want to remember Tom Cruise’s career in the film industry, during which he has achieved a collection of more than 10,000 million dollars, which makes him one of the highest grossing actors that exist.

For this reason, we have prepared the definitive list with the ranking of the best films in which the artist participates. It should be noted that these tapes can be seen in Netflix Prime Y hbo max.

Top Gun: Maverick (Year: 2022)

Tom Cruise’s latest installment tells the story of Maverick, who has served 30 years, is now a military pilot instructor. A new mission will force him to confront his deepest fears and heal old wounds. The film had a budget of 150 million and has managed to raise more than 680 million.

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Year 2011)

This tape of the Mission Impossible saga tells the adventures of agent Hunt, who will be accused of a terrorist attack for launching the Ghost Protocol. Without resources and unauthorized, the agent must complete a mission with a team made up of fugitives. The film had a budget of 145 million and has managed to raise more than 694 million during the months of its release.

Collateral (Year 2004)

The film tells the life of Max, a taxi driver who, after spending two years behind the wheel of his taxi, runs into a hit man who offers him $600 for a ‘race’. He never imagined that this trip would change his life forever. The film had a budget of 65 million and managed to raise more than 217 million.

Interview with the vampire (Year 1994)

A vampire named Louis tells his 200-year life story to Daniel Malloy, a young interviewer. Tom Cruise is the vampire and will tell how he became this peculiar being. The film grossed over $223 million at the box office on its $50 million budget. It features performances by Kirsten Dunst Y Antonio Banderas.

Minority Report (Year 2002)

A futuristic film set in the year 2054, it tells the story of a specialized police department, known as PreCrime, where criminals are arrested based on foreknowledge provided by three psychics called “precognitives.”