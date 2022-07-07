What about Face/Off 2: the director talks about the possible return of Nicolas Cage in the role that defined him

Face/Off 2 director Adam Wingard provides an update on the film’s script, while also discussing Nicolas Cage and the role the actor could play.

In 1997, Cage played Castor Troy in the action film Face/Off. In an attempt to find the location of a nuclear bomb planted by Troy, FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) goes through an experimental procedure to change his face to that of the criminal. However, Troy breaks free and takes Archer’s life, while the undercover agent must find a way to reclaim his own identity.

Paramount Pictures has officially announced the release of the film in 2019. The director Godzilla vs. Kong previously shared his intention to make the film as a direct sequel to the original film, wanting to bring Cage and Travolta back. Nicolas Cage also announced that he is currently in talks with the studio.

Director Face/Off 2 says he’s convinced the film should bring Nicolas Cage back to the fore

In a recent interview with Empire, Wingard provided an update on the development of the Face/Off sequel. The director reaffirmed his desire to bring Cage back to the role of Troy. He confessed that he appreciated the actor in Pig.

“Just before Pig came out, I saw another movie with Nicolas Cage. He has become a role model now. A few years ago, the studio may have wanted a hot new movie – the situation has changed. Now Nicolas Cage is once again one of the coolest actors in Hollywood,” he said.

“It just came to our notice then. We won’t share it until everyone says, “This is the perfect scenario.” It was probably the most challenging scenario I worked on, for many reasons. There’s so much pressure in wanting to make sure it lives up to the legacy of that project,” the director continued.

Wingard is currently working with writer and collaborator Simon Barrett on the script for Face/Off 2.

Although we don’t have an official release date for this movie, we can expect the premiere to be great and theaters will inevitably be full.