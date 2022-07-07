Water, the best medicine

As we age, we stop drinking the correct proportion of water, which would be 500 ml per 20 kilograms. That is, for an adult over 85 kg, about 2.5 liters a day.

It is no coincidence that the Earth and the body have almost the same proportions of water (60-40 percent). And when that relationship is altered, then diseases begin to appear.

In my practice I have asked patients about the amount of water they drink per day. It is very alarming to see that they hardly drink, on average, between 800 ml and 1,200 ml, which means that they are all chronically dehydrated.

So I suggest a smart hydration plan. Let them set an alarm every two hours, to drink 200 ml of water. The alarm must sound at least eight times, to reach at least 1,600 liters. This already means an impressive improvement in symptoms: less muscle pain, urinary discomfort and allergy symptoms, as well as a better emotional state and strength.

Water is a living being. It needs to move and oxygenate itself to activate and increase the proportion of dissolved oxygen, thus becoming more alkaline and becoming a natural medicine. Drink enough water:

Dissolves metabolic toxins

Increases the volume of blood plasma

Insulin works best in a hydrated environment

improve allergies

improves fibromyalgia

Reduces chronic fatigue

Improves migraines and premenstrual syndrome

Moisturizes the skin and fewer wrinkles appear

Prevents muscle injuries

facilitates digestion

Improves and prevents constipation

Improves kidney function

Facilitates the work of the heart as a pump

Dissolves phlegm in the lungs

Remember that drinking beer, wine, juice or cola is not the same as drinking water. It is true that they have it incorporated, but they do not hydrate the body, rather they do just the opposite.

Starting today, set an alarm on your cell phone to notify you when more than two hours have passed without drinking water. Drink at least two glasses, and thus you will avoid illnesses derived from dehydration.