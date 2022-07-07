Warner Bros: the list of films of 2022

The next few months at the cinema will be full of surprises as regards Warner Bros.: their list for the second half of 2022 brings together some of the most anticipated films of the DC universe, which are finally on their way to theaters. From Black Adam, with The Rock as absolute protagonist, to Shazam! Furaia degli Dei and Aquaman and the lost kingdom, passing through a bit of Italy and a bit of chills made in the USA: this is what the Warner Bros. 2022 price list!

All of DC: Black Adam, Shazam and the others

Black Adam: a new poster of the film with Dwayne Johnson

The expected release will be released next October Black Adam, the first feature film ever to explore the history of the DC Superhero, starring Dwayne Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). Nearly 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. Then it will be the turn of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, sequel to the first superhero movie dated 2019, again directed by David F. Sandberg. The protagonist will always be Zachary Levi, this time he will be surrounded by an unprecedented cast to say the least surprising, given that the villains of the feature film will be the Oscar winner Helen Mirren and the diva of Kill Bill Lucy Liu, in their respective role as Hespera and Kalypso. As advances, however, Warner Bros officially presented Aquaman and the lost kingdomsequel starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, again directed by horror master James Wan, and The Flash, highly anticipated spin-off on Barry Allen directed by Andy Muschietti (IT) and starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon. Little is known about this project, but judging by the teasers that have come out, DC fans will have big surprises. For the smaller fans, however, it also comes DC League of Super-Pets, the animated film directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine starring DC Comics pets with superpowers. In the Italian vocal cast we find Lillo and Maccio Capatonda.

DC Extended Universe: the 10 best scenes of the movies, from Batman v Superman to Aquaman

A slice of Italy for Warner Bros

Three too many: promotional photo of Fabio De Luigi and Virginia Raffaele

Two Italian titles are planned for this second film season in 2022. The great return of Emanuele Crialese, one of the most popular Italian directors thanks to Respiro, Nuovomondo and Terraferma, will bring to the stage an important cast, formed by Penelope Cruz and Vincenzo Amato in the movie The immensity. The film, still quite mysterious, will tell the story of a symbiotic love, the one between Clara and her children, set in the Rome of the 70s. A world suspended between neighborhoods under construction and variety still in black and white, new social achievements and old family models. Three too many, instead, is the new film by Fabio De Luigi, who will also be the protagonist of the film together with the hilarious Virginia Raffaele: Marco and Giulia live their life as a couple in a harmonious and passionate way. Both sport an enviable shape and one that is always fashionable. For them the world is divided in two: Hell, inhabited by exasperated parents and subjugated by pestiferous little beings, and Paradise, where men and women free from guilt feelings enjoy the pleasures of life without children and proud of living in apartments always in perfect order. They know very well which side to be on, far removed from those couples of friends in constant marital crisis and worn out by the life of parents. Yet, fate is already at work to upset their lives and crumble all their certainties: suddenly and inexplicably, they wake up with three children aged 10, 9 and 6 who call them mom and dad.

Three films you don’t expect

Don ‘Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as Alice and Jack

Warner Bros also presented three completely different films but, probably, among the most curious of their list. The nights of Salem promises great satisfaction for horror fans: directed by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle 3), in the role of the protagonist we find Lewis Pullman who will play Ben Mears, who returns to the city where he grew up, Jerusalem’s Lot, to try to write his next novel, however realizing that a vampire has taken control of the community. Mears decides to focus his next work on Casa Marsten, an abandoned residence that was at the center of his nightmares as a child. The property is then bought by Kurt Barlow and Richard Throckett Straker, two ambiguous businessmen who have recently arrived in town … Also starring Alfre Woodard and John Benjamin Hickey.

Barbie: Ryan Gosling in a photo from the film

Don’t worry darling, on the other hand, it is the dramatic / thriller feature film by Olivia Wilde, who returns to directing after the success of The Revenge of the Losers. In the cast Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice, a married couple who live in the experimental community of Victory where the men work for the mysterious and secret Victory Project. Life is perfect and every need of the residents is met by the company. All that is asked in return is discretion and unconditional commitment to the cause of the Victory project. But when cracks begin to appear in their idyllic life that reveal something sinister beneath the attractive facade, Alice can’t help but wonder exactly what they’re doing at Victory and why … One of the most talked about headlines, given the ambition of the project, it is Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The plot still seems shrouded in mystery, but from what is leaking online, we will see a doll, who lives in Barbieland, being expelled from the kingdom because she is not perfect enough to be there. The doll will find herself in the real world grappling with the problems that this entails … We will have to wait until 2023 to enter this completely new world for the Hollywood big screen.

Here is the Warner Bros 2022 list: