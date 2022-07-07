Wantaway Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo, the £ 600,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost, has been stranded in Lisbon near the mall

WANTAWAY Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo had his £ 600,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck in Lisbon.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is currently on leave from training for “family reasons”.

But Ronaldo has already made it clear that he wants to stop playing football in the Champions League after an unsuccessful return to Old Trafford ten months ago.

United were firm in their position that their striker would still be with them for next season.

However, the Red Devils have now recognized that they cannot hold him against his will and want to avoid a long and drawn out battle.

But to add further stress to CR7 with the future of its football club in the air, a Rolls-Royce Ghost from its expensive car fleet was stranded in Lisbon.

The £ 600,000 car was parked in Sao Sebastiao near the El Corte Ingles shopping center.

While on holiday in Spain, Ronaldo also saw one of his £ 1.7 million Bugattis being crashed by a bodyguard in Mallorca.

The driver lost control and slipped against a wall in the Sa Coma residential complex.

The family began their vacation away from prying eyes in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains.

Most read in the Premier League

FREE BETS & REGISTRATION OFFERS – BEST OFFERS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

They arrived in style, using his £ 20 million G200 private jet to fly there.

But for most of Ronaldo’s family holidays, he spent his time on his £ 5.5 million yacht.

Several UCL clubs are monitoring Ronaldo’s situation at Man Utd.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spoke with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and dined with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

German champions Bayern Munich have also registered an interest in star Robert Lewandowski as he tries to force a transfer to Barcelona.

But Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Ronaldo, saying the superstar is right to be displeased with the club.

Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube Channel: “You’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here!

“I don’t understand how great it is that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. It can’t be. I wouldn’t be.

“Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the leaderboard for the biggest prizes, and then suddenly they aren’t – and they don’t even qualify for the Champions League: you can’t sit here and expect them to be happy.

“He is not happy with losing the Champions League.

“He doesn’t even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like!

“When that happens, he’ll think ‘What dance am I here?’ ‘