Top 5 mobile games that improve mood

We already know multiple ways to take care of mental well-being. From painting to writing to meditating, everyone has their own way of dealing with mental health.

However, did you know that playing mobile games can also work as therapy to make you feel relaxed and mentally happy?

Yes, there are various mobile games that can be helpful for your mental well-being.

According to the World Health Organization, almost 264 million people worldwide suffer from depression, about 45 million from bipolar disorder and 20 million from various psychoses.

DIDN’T THEY MAKE YOU VIOLENT?

If someone has told you that playing video games will make you less intelligent or is a sign of mental laziness, give them a class… The American Psychological Association has indicated that video games of all kinds strengthen a long list of cognitive abilities, including memory, reasoning, spatial reasoning, and perception.

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about this particular study is that they also found that playing violent action games offered the most cognitive benefits.

So today we show you the 5 best mobile games that improve the state of mind

Check out the list of mobile games that can help you improve your mental health.

1. Pokémon Go: Available on both iOS and Android Play Store, the game has taken the world by storm after its release in 2016. The game benefits from getting players up and going outside as the mission is to catch Pokemon. in an augmented reality. world using a GPS map and phone.

two. Minecraft (iOS/Android): This beloved free form simulation game is an action adventure game that lets you create anything you imagine and that too, to your heart’s content.

3. Alto’s Adventure (iOS/Android): The game with over 10 million downloads, Alto’s Adventure is a beautiful visual experience that allows players to take a graceful walk through nature’s best places. The game is visually stunning, even inspiring and motivating.

Four. Crossy Road (iOS/Android): The game comes with multiple stages, each comprising new showcases and challenges as you navigate various characters ranging from Dinosaur Chicken to Emo Goose in each visually rich setting.

5. Doodle Jump (iOS/Android): Doodle Jump with a distinctive art style is a twitch based but deeply satisfying game. Players quickly get hooked on challenging themselves to jump higher and higher.

