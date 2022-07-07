Tom Hanks: Who is his wife, Rita Wilson?

The much loved Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, the actress Rita WilsonThey have been married for over 30 years, a rarity for most married couples, but especially so in Hollywood.

Their long-lasting marriage may seem like the happy ending to everyone’s dreams, but the road to such a long-lasting partnership wasn’t always so easy. From the moment they met on the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981 to supporting each other in health and disease through breast cancer and coronavirus, here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the wife of Tom Hanks.

Who is Rita Wilson?

Rita Wilson was born in Los Angeles, California, and began her career as actress in 1972. In addition to working in television and film, the star has also acted on Broadway and is an excellent singer.

You may not remember her on screen now, but Rita has acted in countless movies: “Sleepless In Seattle” (1993), “Mixed Nuts” (1994), “Now and Then” (1995), “Runaway Bride” (1999), and “It’s Complicated” (2009).

In fact, Rita and Tom co-starred in the 1985 comedy, “Volunteers”. When they filmed together in 1984, Tom and his late college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, were still married. “Rita and I looked at each other and, kaboing, that was it. I asked Rita if it was real to her, and she just couldn’t deny it,” Tom admitted in an interview with GQ.

Tom and Samantha divorced in 1987, and the following year, Rita and Tom got married, so next year they would be celebrating 3!5 years of marriage! However, Tom and Rita met when Rita appeared in an episode of Tom’s sitcom “Bosom Buddies” in 1981.

During their relationship, both actors have welcomed 2 sons: Their first child, Chet Hanks, who was born in 1990 and is now a rapper, and the second named Truman Hanks, who arrived in 1995.

As an actress, she has never stopped participating in multiple projectswhether in cameos or secondary roles, and the same thing happens on television, as he has participated in series such as “Girls” and “1883.

As for music, not only has he released their own records, but has also given concerts. In fact, Rita performed at a concert in Brisbane on March 5, 2020, just days before her Covid-19 diagnosis was revealed. Two days later, she made her debut at the Sydney Opera House on March 7.

And now, in addition to singing, She is also a producer! In fact, Rita has played just as important a role behind the camera, serving as executive producer on “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (2002) and the 2016 sequel “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.” She also acted as executive producer of another series of iconic films: “Mamma Mia!”

Did you know her?

