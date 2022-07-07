Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Tim Allen Didn’t Voice Lightyear

the followers of toy story they were used to Tim Allen give voice to buzz lightyearbut the actor did not appear in the new tape of the space guardian, so many missed him, including the Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

the protagonist of Forrest Gump said to CinemaBlend that I was excited because Elvis could compete with Pixar’s animated feature film, but he didn’t understand why his partner wasn’t in that story.

“What about that? In fact, I wanted to go toe-to-toe with Tim Allen and then they wouldn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that,” said the actor.

In toy storyTom Hanks played Woody, while Tim Allen did it with Buzz Lightyear, that is why the actor was excited about the competition of the two tapes that arrive in 2022.

The voice of the space ranger in this recent installment is performed by Chris Evans. By the way, the also star of santa clause he felt that this story is disconnected from the story of Andy and his dolls.

“The short answer is that I have abstained because it has nothing to do (with my character). It is a new team that has nothing to do with the first films. It’s a wonderful story, but it has no connection to the toy. It just doesn’t have anything to do with Buzz,” he told Extra.

Previously, the director of LightyearAngus McLane, suggested that Andy’s toy would not have been made from this film, but from a series that would have served as a spinoff of this production, which makes the idea that this feature film is a prequel to toy story.

The movie about the space ranger was not well received in theaters. Twenty days after its premiere, it has a worldwide collection of 191 million 739 thousand 266 dollars, a much lower figure compared to the premiere of Minions: A Villain is Bornwhich in six days raised 234 million 389 thousand 415 dollars.

One of the reasons believed to have affected the box office of Lightyear It was the appearance of a kiss between two people of the same sex, a gesture that divided users on social networks.