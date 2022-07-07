Thor Love and Thunder | What video and song inspired Christian Bale to be Gorr The Butcher of Gods?

Thor: Love & Thunder is the new Marvel movie that monopolizes the cinemas of the world and now the fans can already meet Cap The Butcher of Godsthe great villain of the fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder, who is played by Christian bale. But intimidating villain did not appear from nowhere, a song and its disturbing video became the source of inspiration for the performance of the English actor.

In Marvel’s new venture, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love & Thunder | What video and song inspired Christian Bale to be the villain of Love and Thunder?

A little before the film was released, Christian bale commented on his sources of inspiration with Screen Rant, a medium to which cited one play in particular that hit the nail on the head in fleshing out the villain Cap The Butcher of Gods.

About it, he wanted to have a particular gesture included in the film and that he had as a special request for the director Taika Waititi.

Bale explained that “I absolutely had one request, which was that I had referenced the video eat daddyby Aphex Twin”.

“There’s a character in it that inspired me regarding Gorr, and I said to Taika, ‘This is the deal, I want to have the scream.’ And if you watch the video, you’ll understand what I mean. I said, ‘I want to have that scream in the movie'”revealed the actor.

Sadly, the moment in particular didn’t qualify for the final cut of Marvel’s installment.

“And I understand it,” Bale said. “But that deal fell through. Because it was, again, something that was maybe too extreme for PG-13. It could have had people running for the exits.”.

“But we did, and it’s on the cutting room floor somewhere.”warned Christian Bale semi-satisfied.

eat daddy is a song that was originally released on October 6, 1997 and was created by electronic music producer Richard D. James, better known as Aphex Twin.

The official video clip for the song was directed by the also English Chris Cunninghamand follows a group of children, whose faces have been replaced by that of James, who harass different people in the same apartment village where Stanley Kubrick recorded multiple scenes of A Clockwork Orange.

The children end up gathered around the figure of an evil spirit that executes a scream in the face of one of the citizens who opens the clip and to which Bale refers in his statements.

The video was edited in The Work of Director Chris Cunningham Y crowned as one of the best videos of the 90’s.