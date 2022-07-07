Thor Love and Thunder premiere

Leaks had reported the presence of the actress in the installment, but only now is the true role she plays in the story confirmed.

Thor: Love & Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) is already in Chilean cinemas with a new adventure of the God of Thunder created by Taika Waititi. And with its premiere, different information that was rumored about the production has been confirmed, one of them being the true role played by actress Melissa McCarthy in the delivery.

Now, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

— SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen Thor: Love & Thunder and don’t want to know any plot details, stop reading this article here—

Thor: Love & Thunder | What role does Melissa McCarthy play in love and thunder?

In mid-June, Melissa McCarthy visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, at which time the animator confronted her to question a recent leak that pointed to her presence in the new Marvel movie.

“It looks like you on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and my question is, is that you? Is this photo real?”commented the television face.

To which the actress only reacted by indicating: “You know what that was? It was me going to my cousin Dawn’s wedding book party.”.

Now, with the film released, it can be confirmed that Melissa McCarthy indeed appears in Marvel fiction and precisely as Hellothe sister of Thor and Loki.

But it is not a version of the villain from an alternate universe, no. But her appearance is much more “meta”.

As previously seen in Thor: Ragnarökthe inhabitants of Asgard have their own interpretive artists, who make representations of the events surrounding the history of the God of Thunder.

The Asgard Theater appears again in Love&Thunder to remember the death of Odin that was also seen in the previous film with a representation before a group of tourists. This, in addition to the untimely entrance of the villainous sister and the subsequent destruction of Mjolnir.

In the show on stage, Matt Damon returns to play Loki, while Luke Hemsworth – Chris’s brother – takes on the role of Thor and Odin is still in charge of Sam Neill.

It is there that in a grandiose entry appears Melissa McCarthy What Hello to unleash the fury of the public, smash the hammer and put an end to the work.