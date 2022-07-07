Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman Says Many Fascinating Scenes Didn’t Make The Final Cut

After a long wait, Thor: Love and Thunder is finally available in theaters for you to enjoy. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in his iconic role as the god of thunder, and he is joined by Natalie Portman, who after several years of absence returns to the MCU as Jane Foster, the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Thor, this time as the worthy bearer of Mjölnir.

Since its announcement a couple of years ago, fan excitement has been building to see this next installment directed by Taika Waititi, following the 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to the return of several beloved characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi), Love and Thunder welcomes a new actor to the fantastic cinematographic universe created by Marvel Studios: Christian Bale as the fearsome villain of the story, Gorr, the butcher of gods.

When the first trailers for Love and Thunder began to hit the internet, fans began to have high expectations for this movie, whose plot is directly inspired from the comic book pages. One of the main reasons MCU fans will go see the film is to see Jane Foster in her extraordinary new role as The Mighty Thor, which promises to give us quite a few jaw-dropping sequences on the big screen.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Natalie Portman revealed that a number of riveting scenes didn’t make it into the final cut of the film, and that they are moments fans would have enjoyed. The actress said that during the filming of the film, both Waititi and the cast and the rest of the production team were free to change certain things that were appropriate. Portman praised the filmmaker’s “ability to flow,” saying that the director himself called for spontaneity in the process. “His requirement that every shot be different and new and fresh is something I hope to incorporate into every project I work on,” she added.

Apparently, this demand for spontaneity, and a tendency to film multiple takes of different scenes, meant that in the end, quite a bit of amazing material was left out of the theatrical version of Love and Thunder. portman said:

There were entire sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [en los que] we put a lot of time and energy into it, and certainly the whole team also designed and conceived. It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the movie, considering how much great material is in it. Usually it’s like you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the movie, and this kind of boiled over. So that was really surprising.

Portman also said that some of the cut scenes include the most emotional moments between Thor and Jane. The actress continued:

I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are some very emotional scenes. What was interesting was how we had space to train them. We shot 20 different versions of [una escena clave]. There are some pivotal emotional scenes, but we did very, very different things, many different times.

You can read the official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

