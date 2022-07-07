Thor: Love and Thunder | Fans say that Gorr (Christan Bale) is the best villain in the MCU

Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% is finally released around the world after going through a much smaller promotion than what Marvel has accustomed us to. The film strays completely from the multiverse theme and works more to open up a new path for the God of Thunder that some fans will see in a positive light, but others won’t enjoy at all. What cannot be denied about this installment is that it has one of the most interesting villains of the brand, and the spectators are already reacting very well to the work of Christian Bale in the role of Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.

Keep reading: Christian Bale ensures that there is a version not suitable for families of Thor: Love and Thunder

The success of the MCU has a lot to do with how well its main characters are worked and the promise that, in the future, several interesting narratives will come together that resemble the great moments of the comics. However, its weak point has always been the villains, especially since they are usually reduced to a single appearance per installment and fall far short of the incredible plots we have seen on paper. Few figures have stood out in the franchise, Thanos being the most popular and recognized, but even he is different because we could see the development of him in several films and even a little more in What If…? – 84% Another great example of this is Loki, who even has his own series to continue evolving within the saga.

The rest of the villains have little time to show different facets that can terrify, surprise or cause empathy in the viewer. In many cases, fans are disappointed when a character who could have had more impact is used, as was the case with Malekith in Thor: The Dark World – 66%, Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 – 79% or Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%. Thor: Love and Thunder promised to introduce another great enemy that has one of the most tragic and interesting stories of the brand and with Christian bale on paper his success was practically assured.

The biggest fear of the public is that the film with its short duration was not enough to develop the character, or to show all that makes him a real danger in comics. Instead, the fans are very happy because just the opposite happened. In a simple, but very revealing way, the type of person Gorr is becomes clear a few minutes after the tape starts, and although his intentions seem very basic, they have a more complex background that is resolved very well during the climax of the story.

You may also like: Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman Says Many Fascinating Scenes Didn’t Make The Final Cut

Of course, fans of the actor were more than happy to see him once again in the world of superheroes, especially doing something totally different from the Batman that worked with Christopher Nolan. Thor: Love and Thunder will surely continue to divide opinions, especially after the great success of Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, whose villain played by Cate Blanchett is a favorite of the public, but all will have the same verdict on Gorr, who becomes one of the most terrifying enemies in the franchise, just as Taika Waititi had promised.

Gorr became one of the best villains in the MCU ❤️ Christian Bale showed off #ThorLoveAndThunder #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/0kyeZse3vc — King in Black (@hexus023) July 7, 2022

It made me feel so scared and compassionate at the same time. Thank you Christian Bale for another memorable character. #hat pic.twitter.com/PQRNMWUJVn — yislainne❤️‍🔥 (@jesusfreakyc) July 7, 2022

This guy? A great villain and he is scarier and commands more respect than Thanos himself. christian bale i love you #ThorLoveAndThunder #hat pic.twitter.com/nINxgIf2M3 — Lu (@LuCorvalan05) July 7, 2022

I think I had never loved Christian Bale’s acting versatility so much towards a character, without fear of being wrong I think he is one of the best villains that the UCM has given us, the sensitivity and terror in the character go hand in hand, I love you #hat #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/VabTmtPo0y — L🧝🏼‍♀️ (@wookiee7_) July 7, 2022

Gorr is one of the best villains Marvel has ever had, Christian Bale was spectacular, he was the best thing about the movie, he made the jokes forget me pic.twitter.com/2kNDSPEbN5 — Abrahamcavii (@Abrahamcavii) July 7, 2022

Christian Bale as Gorr is without fear of being wrong! one of the best villains in the entire UCM

It is not expected less from him in #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/9vCuZMuSDG — ᴾᴬᴼ (@paaaaolitaa) July 7, 2022

And most importantly: Christian “Papito” Bale as #gorr What more do they want, simply superchingon of character and interpretation pic.twitter.com/nblGz75Aho — The geek (@Jorgee_diazz) July 7, 2022

Beyond everything that has been said about #ThorLoveAndThunderChristian Bale’s performance lady never disappoints!! #hat 100/10 pic.twitter.com/K5mruCVjaZ – Mil aeruginosa (@Mil_Rivera) July 7, 2022

#hat and Christian Bale is definitely the best thing that could happen to phase 4 of the MCU pic.twitter.com/yKZffKi7fa — TheMovieCorner • #ThorLoveAndThunder • #MsMarvel (@TheMovie_Corner) July 7, 2022

Two hours ago I saw the preview of #ThorLoveAndThunder and let me tell you that it is a movie. 10 out of 10. Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr is crazy, one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. – Armando (@arliaga23) July 7, 2022

Without revealing much of the plot, the majority of the public highlights how well Christian bale can transmit empathy and terror at the same time, and that is that his story is understood from a very human point of view. The actor has already spoken on several occasions about how he worked on the character and what really caught his attention in the script that allowed him to move away from the most classic Marvel villains, who usually only exist to show an opposite extreme of the character that is quite disposable. . Thor: Love and Thunder It marks a new stage for the famous hero, but also opens the door to other interesting villains who could arrive with similar success.

don’t leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Explains He Redesigned Gorr the God Butcher for Harry Potter