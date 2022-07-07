Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale Reveals “Creepy” Gorr Scenes Cut From Movie
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During a promotional interview with Steve Waintrub from Collider, Christian Bale talked about the cut scenes from Thor: Love and Thunderrevealing that some sequences “hilarious“And other incredibly”disturbing“Regarding Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods were not included in the final montage of Taika Waititi’s film:
“There are so many scenes that I wish they were in this movie but you can’t have a four hour movie. There are a lot of scenes that ended up on the editing room floor. Hilarious stuff and creepy shit that would probably have pushed the film into territory that wouldn’t have made it any more family-friendly, which has always been what we intended to do.. But Taika’s sensitivity, comedy, tragedy, the ability to have ‘Taika-ness’ and humor … He has a great sensitivity, he is a fantastic artist and the film is deeply touching. That’s the really surprising thing about this film. It’s a very moving movie and then, two seconds later, you’re crying with laughter. “
We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.
SYNOPSIS
“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“